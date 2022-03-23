CRANBERRY — Walking down the center hallway of the building which houses Freedom Trail Elementary and Cranberry Middle School, visitors see the initials of each school posted on either side of the hall and even different wall colors on each wing representing the separate schools. This year, the two distinct schools are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the merger of multiple community elementary school facilities together into one central building.
Principals Emily Dellinger of FTE and Jamie Johnson of CMS are the captains of two different ships, but they think of themselves more than anything as crewmates. While some may think sharing a building and many resources might be a challenge, the two principals said they capitalize on their schools’ connections to build a strong community.
Multiple schools combined in the 1996-1997 school year to create the current school community, including long-standing schools in the Minneapolis and Elk Park neighborhoods. Some of their school colors were originally integrated into the current elementary school’s color scheme. The Cranberrian Corporation, which oversees the Historic Cranberry High School, has also been a great help lending some of its spaces to the combined schools, Johnson said.
“All our kids, we’ve got siblings and students who crossover — all those things where we have a lot of connections, and we try to capitalize on that and try to make that a smooth transition for our kids,” Johnson said.
Dellinger said the schools share a lot of resources, including a cafeteria, library, student services, nurse, counselor, front secretary, data manager and more.
Working together is not only important for fostering a cohesive community, the principals said, but because it’s the best way to support their students. Dellinger said the schools share a counselor, and while some would think that would be difficult, she and Johnson find it helpful. Since the two schools have many siblings, Dellinger said the counselor is familiar with kids on both sides of the building and can work to put together all the pieces and make sure the kids are being supported successfully.
Sometimes one school can help another out in other ways. Dellinger said Johnson is always gracious to figure out how to share his school’s “big gym” to host bigger groups of Dellinger’s students, and that this year Johnson used some of CMS’s funds to help support a new literacy program for Freedom Trail Elementary.
“We’ll use that program for K through 5,” Dellinger said. “It will be beneficial for those students when they go to Cranberry Middle School because they will have stronger language arts skills.”
Johnson agreed, stating that literacy and reading skills need to be in place by the third grade, and helping students achieve those skills early will help them be more successful and make the most of their middle school years on his side of the building.
Dellinger and Johnson said that while they serve the two different schools, they try to foster relationships across the community and get to know all the students to make transitions smoother and bring the community together. For students, they’ve also found a couple of ways of cultivating those relationships.
Dellinger said a buddy-reading program between the schools is bringing sixth graders to first grade classrooms to promote reading skills and help students get to know one another. She said her child in the first grade will even save some of their favorite books for their reading buddy.
“When you’re in first grade and you’re getting to work with a sixth grader, that’s a big deal,” Dellinger noted.
Tutoring between middle schoolers and some of the upper-elementary ages, such as third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students, has also been a way to reach across the building and create some strong school ties.
The two schools are always playing a balancing act of celebrating their independence and distinct personalities while embracing their strong connection and community pride. Johnson said at one point years ago when the New England Patriots football team was in their heyday, he had suggested the Freedom Trail Elementary Patriots change their colors to red, white and blue.
“You would’ve thought that I had said we’re going to start school at 5 a.m.,” Johnson said.
The community was proud of its previous schools and its roots and wanted to continue that legacy, and now at the 25-year anniversary Johnson said they have plenty to continue celebrating.
Dellinger said Ben Moon was kind enough to help in the 25th anniversary celebrations by lending his drone photography skills. Students and staff from both schools formed a large circle with the number “25” inside to take a photo together of the school community to commemorate the occasion.
Headed toward the end of the year, Dellinger and Johnson listed off a seemingly endless list of ways to celebrate the kids and their accomplishments, from an end of the year pool party, to a field day to an 8th grade dance. Fifth and eighth grades will both celebrate promotions as they head to middle and high school, respectively.
Dellinger said the elementary schoolers so loved the COVID-19 car-caravan style of celebration that they are opting to ride in style through their promotion even though it isn’t necessary to do so. Ultimately, they’re looking forward to having a great end to the school year as a combined community, celebrating the schools’ 25th class moving to the high school together.
“It’s pretty obvious that we love our kids,” Dellinger said.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.