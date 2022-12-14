AVERY COUNTY — One Avery County Schools teacher was a recipient of Blue Ridge Energy’s Bright Ideas grant, which she plans to use to help children in the county beyond those in her classroom.
Molly Rhoades, fifth grade teacher at Banner Elk Elementary, wrote the application for the Bright Ideas grant this year. The funds will help Avery County Schools participate in “The Amazing Shake,” a program created by the Ron Clark Academy that develops and showcases social and leadership skills among students, said BES principal Justin Carver.
“I think there’s a lost art in people knowing how to communicate effectively,” he said.
Blue Ridge Energy annually sponsors the Bright Ideas grants, which support unique and innovative projects in schools. Six schools in Watauga and Avery counties benefited from the grant, with a total of $5,728 being awarded between them to fund new hands-on learning projects. In total, this year, 21 classrooms in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes and Avery counties were awarded Bright Ideas grants from Blue Ridge Energy totaling $25,179.
Rhoades was awarded $1,050, which will help pay for any materials needed for The Amazing Shake. Students in third to fifth grade will participate, and Carver stated he hopes that Freedom Trail Elementary School, the other school in the county that participates in the RCA House System, as well as the other elementary schools in Avery, will attend the event. The grant can also be used to purchase professional attire for any students that need it, Carver said.
“Blue Ridge Energy has been such a great partner to us, and we’re so grateful for them,” he said. “I’m so proud of our teachers for going above and beyond to give our students the best experience possible, and I’m extremely thankful for Molly’s work with this grant.”
The competition will be made up of a number of different stations, each challenging students to showcase their skills in communicating and behaving in professional situations. As the name implies, the students learn how to give a good handshake, but also learn a variety of other skills, such as how to speak in front of a group of people, how to act during a job interview and more. The stations put students in real-life situations where they have to act “on the fly,” Carver said. For example, students may have to give an impromptu toast at a dinner party at one station, create a commercial for a toothbrush at the next and de-escalate tensions between an employee and customers at another. Each station is designed to push students outside of their comfort zone and showcase their manners, respect, discipline and professionalism.
Each student will have a scorecard, which the judges will mark throughout the student’s journey around each station, Carver said. The county-wide program aims to build students’ confidence, poise, social skills and more, ensuring that they are prepared for situations that may occur now and in the future, and at the end of the competition one student will be crowned overall winner of The Amazing Shake in Avery County.
“Blue Ridge Energy supports our schools and teachers to build brighter futures for our communities,” Tasha Rountree, director of community relations for Blue Ridge Energy, said in a press release. “I’m proud that Blue Ridge can help by funding creative classroom projects that bring innovative learning experiences to our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.