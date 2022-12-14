BANNER ELK — As is a regular tradition, the students at Banner Elk Elementary School took the stage for parents, staff and community members on Thursday, Dec. 8.
BES performed Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Broadway Kids” this year, which was the fifth year that the school did a production of this nature and scale. The fourth and fifth graders auditioned for the ensemble and speaking parts, such as Charlie Bucket, Willy Wonka, Grandpa Joe and more, and the younger classes participated in class songs and group parts, such as the Oompa Loompas and the squirrels, said BES Principal Justin Carver.
“Every child is in the play,” he said. “Not everyone is great at academics, or sports, so I think this is a great opportunity to allow every student to feel like they belong somewhere. Every kid gets a costume and a mic, so every kid gets to feel special and be in the spotlight.”
Carver directed the show with BES music and art teacher Laura Berryman. The fourth and fifth graders had several after-school rehearsals, but there was only one full rehearsal with the entire cast before the show, Carver said.
“It’s kind of amazing how it comes together,” he said. “The younger kids practice their songs and choreography in class, and when they come to do it with the entire cast, it just works out.”
In total, 175 students performed in “Willy Wonka,” and around 750 people came to watch that night, he said. BES doesn’t charge admission for the plays, but the school collects donations, and the school raised approximately $1,500 to go back into the school’s arts department and toward next year’s production.
Additionally, the fifth graders held a dinner before the musical in which they sold food that was donated by several local restaurants. The food sold out quickly, with proceeds from the dinner benefiting the class’ overnight trip to Charlotte to visit Discovery Place and watch a production of “Aladdin.”
Lees-McRae Theatre donates the set every year, which BES customizes to make its own. Additionally, the productions are supported by the Kiwanis Foundation of Banner Elk and the BES PTO, as well as the Williams YMCA, who purchased the play rights this year.
“I just want to thank the families, community members, teachers and especially Mrs. Berryman,” Carver said. “We couldn’t do this every year without everyone’s support.”
