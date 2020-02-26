SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Resident mascot Sugar Bear and longtime Snowsports School director Len Bauer visited fourth-grade students at Banner Elk Elementary School to teach them about slope safety. The students then spent a day on the slopes, kicking off a three-week field trip program.
Following their time skiing and snowboarding, the children participated in the National Ski Areas Association’s Kids National Safety Poster Contest. Each student created a poster based on one or more of the seven elements of the “Your Responsibility Code” or one of the three elements of the “Smart Style” Freestyle Terrain Safety Program.
Winners were recently chosen and awarded prizes donated by Alpine Ski Center, Ski Country Sports, Edge of the World and Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. The top posters from Mrs. Rhoades’s class were Noah Reep (third place), Salem Wellborn (second place), Caroline Lusk (honorable mention), and Judah Martinez (first place).
Martinez, when asked why are slope safety rules important to him, said, “They are important because they tell everyone how to be safe, and if they were not there, others would get hurt, injured, or bruised. Because they are there, people are able to have a good time and enjoy snowboarding and skiing.”
A 2020-21 Sugar Mountain Resort season pass was also awarded to Somer Burleson, who was randomly chosen from the 25 posters submitted.
“The contest not only promotes slope safety but also teaches the positive values of outdoor winter recreation. It serves as one of the many tools which strengthens our bond with the community,” said Sugar Mountain Resort President Gunther Jochl.
The students can’t wait for their posters to compete in the National Ski Areas Association’s national competition in Lakewood, Colo., and are hoping for a first time-ever national winner from the state of North Carolina. Winners of the national contest will be announced by April 1, 2020. Local winning posters are currently on display in Sugar Mountain Resort’s base lodge and can be found on Sugar’s website.
The poster contest was developed by the National Ski Areas Association as part of an ongoing safety awareness program. Its mission is to promote skiing safety awareness and education to elementary school children, to support classroom curriculum related to sports, health and safety, and to give kids a chance to have fun and be creative while learning about slope safety. Additional information about the NSAA Kid’s National Safety Poster Contest can be found by clicking to www.nsaa.org, or to learn more about slope safety click to www.skisugar.com/safety.
Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow sports resort and offers skiing and snowboarding spanning 125 acres with 1200 vertical feet of descent, ice-skating, tubing, and snowshoeing. For additional information, click to www.skisugar.com.
