ELK PARK — Jack Hicks Trucking drew in a crowd for its 18th annual gospel concert on Saturday, Aug. 27, the first time the event has happened since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The late Jack Hicks began this tradition many years ago as a way to raise money for the Tri-State Baptist Children’s Home in Bristol, Tenn. The concert is free and all the money raised comes from donations.
Hicks passed away in March 2020. The concert is always held the last weekend of August, so this year was the first year the event has happened since 2019, but it was also the first year it’s happened without Hicks.
The first year the concert was held, the event managed to raise $600 for the Tri-State Baptist Children’s Home. In the last few years the concert has been held, however, the event has raised more than $12,000 at each concert, with the number increasing each year. The concert is a huge fundraiser for the children’s home each year.
“We don’t get any state, federal or county funding,” said Home director Michael Nixon. “Benefits like that help us a lot.”
Hicks didn’t just help the children’s home financially, Nixon said. In the past, when they needed to haul cargo, Hicks would take it in one of his trucks, he said.
This year, Toe River Drifters, Primitive Quartet, the Inspirations, Troy Burns Family and Resurrection played at the benefit concert. People brought their own lawn chairs and packed in the large garage and spread out underneath canopies outside. As in past years, the crew at Jack Hicks Trucking served a free dinner at the concert as well.
Greyson Stafford of the Toe River Drifters said that sharing a stage with Primitive Quartet was a highlight for him. Primitive’s last concert will be in April 2023, and since he grew up listening to them, he said he was honored to be able to play alongside them.
“All the groups that played did really great,” Stafford said. “This is a really big deal for us.”
Nixon said he wants to thank everyone who came out, as well as the crew that runs the event and the business now that Hicks passed.
