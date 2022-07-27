featured Beech Mountain to host first Farmer's Market Staff report editor@averyjournal.com Jul 27, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEECH MOUNTAIN– The town of Beech Mountain will hold its first Farmer’s Market from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the paved parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile.In addition to fresh, organic produce there will be vendors with honey, fresh breads, flower arrangements and plants, baked goods and even fresh pasta.All local farmers, beekeepers, cheesemakers and gardeners are welcome to participate. There is no charge to be a vendor.For vendor information, contact Fred Pfohl at (828)387-0375.“So for a fun afternoon be sure to join your friends and neighbors atop Beech Mountain to kick off what is bound to become a High Country tradition,” the town stated. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vendor Farmer's Market Mountain Beech Commerce Food Town Fred Pfohl Gardener Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Avery County Arrest Report Commissioners recognize 15-year employees, approve funding for three new SROs Avery County Arrest Report Cranberry High School alums gather for annual all-class reunion NC Nurses Honor Guard: ‘Serving in their honor and for His glory’ Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
