BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort has shared its lineup for the 2022 summer concert series, featuring Americana favorites Shakey Graves, The Head and the Heart, and Watchhouse. The series will return to the North Carolina ski resort monthly from June through August.
The summer concert series kicks off on June 18 with Shakey Graves, alongside rising Kentucky outfit Bendigo Fletcher. The following month, The Head and the Heart will perform at Beech Mountain on July 16 with rock duo Illiterate Light. Finally, the summer music series wraps on August 13 with Watchhouse alongside bluegrass mainstays The Steeldrivers.
The 2022 return of the Beech Mountain summer concert series comes after a pandemic-altered program in 2021. Last year, the resort staged pod concerts from Tedeschi Trucks, Umphrey’s McGee and Greensky Bluegrass. With COVID cases continuing to decline, organizers will revert to the traditional general admission format for this coming summer.
Located in the High Country, Beech Mountain Resort is one of the premier outdoor destinations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In the summertime, the resort offers numerous outdoor pursuits including mountain biking, fishing, scenic lift rides, disc golf, and more.
Tickets for the Beech Mountain Resort 2022 summer concert series go on sale on March 11, along with limited on-site lodging packages. For more information on Beech Mountain Resort click to https://www.beechmountainresort.com/2022-summer-concert-series/.
