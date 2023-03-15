BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort announced this week the return of its annual outdoor concert series this summer. This year, programming will take place on the Saturdays of June 10, July 15 and Aug. 12, and will feature The Revivalists with Son Little, Amos Lee with Langhorne Slim and Grace Potter with Morgan Wade.
Nestled in the picturesque North Carolina High Country, Beech Mountain Resort is known as one of the region’s premier sites for outdoor recreation. With plenty of opportunities to enjoy mountain biking, fishing, scenic lift rides, yoga, disc golf and more, attendees are encouraged to make the most of their weekend with quintessential summer activities and on-site dining. To learn more about what Beech Mountain Resort has to offer this summer, visit beechmountainresort.com/summer/.
General Admission tickets are $55 and VIP advance tickets are $150. Tickets to the Beech Mountain Resort Summer Music Series are on sale starting Friday, March 17. VIP pass holders can look forward to early entry into the concert grounds, a premium viewing area in front of the stage, an additional lifted premium viewing area by the VIP tent and VIP bar, access to VIP portable restrooms and one complimentary drink ticket.
The concerts are open to all ages and children 5 and younger get in for free. VIP gates and access to food trucks will open at 5 p.m., with general admission gates and access to food trucks opening at 5:30 p.m. The shows are set to tentatively start at 7 p.m., though this time is subject to change. Patrons are permitted to bring camping chairs and blankets to the rain-or-shine event.
Artist presale opportunities will run Tuesday, March 14, through midnight on Thursday, March 16. For more information, and to stay up-to-date on all things Beech Mountain, visit beechmountainresort.com.
