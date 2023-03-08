BEECH MOUNTAIN — Encouraging guests to wear casual clothing and dancing shoes, Beech Mountain Resort hosted its inaugural “Not So Gala, Gala” to raise money and awareness for the fight against colon cancer.
Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Tapp Room and Grill filled with hundreds of guests on Friday, March 3, for the fundraising event featuring a performance by bluegrass royalty Sam Bush.
The event kicked off at 7:30 p.m. with Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson as Master of Ceremonies. Jackson led attendees through the evening’s agenda while maintaining focus on the charitable organization the gala benefited — the Colon Cancer Coalition.
Beech Mountain Resort honors Kelly-Grier Costin each year during Colon Cancer Awareness Month with its Runs for Buns event following her diagnosis of Stage 4 Colon Cancer in 2018. Costin passed away on March 19, 2021, at age 36 after a three-year battle with colon cancer. This year, the resort hosted its first gala in addition to Runs for Buns, with all proceeds going to the CCC.
According to the CCC, colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Insurance companies often does not cover colonoscopies for individuals less than the age of 45, nine years older than Kelly-Grier was when she passed away.
Screenings have the potential to detect and prevent colorectal cancers and advocating for one’s health is important as the early stages of colon cancers may show no signs or symptoms, according to the CCC. Fundraising events, like the “Not so Gala, Gala” support the nonprofit’s mission to spread awareness for colon cancer in addition to assisting those in treatment and sponsoring research.
For more information on colon cancer, visit www.coloncancercoalition.org.
The “Not so Gala, Gala” raised $65,101 for the CCC through an auction, silent auction, ticket sales and donations.
Auctioneer Jesse Miller led an exciting, fast-paced auction for packages that included season passes to Appalachian Ski Mtn. and Beech Mountain and top-of-the-line skis, tickets to a weekend of the Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series with lodging, a hand-carved wooden bear sculpture and an eight-day, seven-night vacation to Saint Augustine, Fla.
Following the auction, guest speaker and Kelly-Grier’s daughter, Harper Costin, thanked all those who attended the gala.
“I just want to thank all of you guys for coming out here tonight because this is so important to me and my family and I’m just really happy that all of y’all were able to come out here,” Harper Costin said. “My mom, if she were here right now, she would be so happy and so grateful to all of you.”
Harper Costin was then joined by Jackson for the presentation of the first KG Ripple Effect Award Honoree, Wayne Miller.
The KG Ripple Effect Award honors an individual closely tied to the cancer community who overcame adversity and works to support those fighting cancer.
Blowing Rock resident Miller, a 30-year colon cancer survivor with a history of service to multiple High Country organizations, had 18 inches of his colon removed to beat the disease.
Miller was one of eight nominees. Jessica Wilkerson, Rita Smith, Destiny Finley, Donna Tate, Dawn Kemble, AMOREM’s High Country Team and Mary Dean Silver all inspire change in the cancer community in the High Country.
To celebrate the impact of the evening, two-time cancer survivor and four-time International Bluegrass Music Association Mandolin Player of the Year Sam Bush performed a 90-minute set of upbeat bluegrass music.
In addition to raising more than $65,000, the event raised awareness for colon cancer and the importance of early detection screenings. Beech Mountain Resort Director of Marketing and main coordinator for the event Talia Freeman said she could not be more happy with the success of the evening.
“The night was incredible. It’s all so personal for us, and we really just felt the love and support in the room,” Freeman said. “David Jackson was a wonderful MC. Jesse Miller is so kind and humble and was an unexpected highlight of the evening with the auction. Harper Costin gave an inspiring speech and Wayne Miller was the perfect pick for the inaugural KG Ripple Effect Award. I loved meeting the nominees and we are just so proud of all of them. We are inspired and motivated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.