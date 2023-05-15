BEECH MOUNTAIN – Beech Mountain Resort, presenting organization of the annual Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series, has announced that it will expand its celebrations this year with a bonus weekend of outdoor music taking place July 28 to July 30.
Featuring legendary acts, newly-nominated inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Sheryl Crow, southern rock luminaries JJ Grey & Mofro, American rock titans Dawes, iconic jam-rock outfit My Morning Jacket, and more, Beech Mountain’s “Party on the Mountain” weekend will bring three back-to-back concerts to one of North Carolina’s most picturesque venues. Beech Mountain Resort will also play host to The Revivalists (June 10), Amos Lee (July 15), and Grace Potter (August 12) as part of this year’s festivities, with tickets on sale at www.tixr.com/groups/beechmountainresort. Weekend and Single Day passes to the “Party on the Mountain” event will be available to the public on Friday, May 12.
Nestled in the charming North Carolina High Country, Beech Mountain Resort is known as one of the region’s premier sites for outdoor recreation. With plenty of opportunities to enjoy mountain biking, fishing, scenic lift rides, yoga, disc golf, and more, attendees are encouraged to make the most of their weekend with quintessential summer activities and on-site dining. To learn more about what Beech Mountain Resort has to offer this summer, visit beechmountainresort.com/summer/.
Weekend passes to “Party on the Mountain” are $150 for General Admission and $450 for VIP. Single Day tickets for each respective event are $55 for General Admission and $175 for VIP. Venue and Artist presale opportunities will run Wednesday, May 10 through Friday, May 12 at midnight. VIP pass holders are granted early entry to the concert grounds and food trucks, access to a premium viewing area in front of the stage, as well as to a lifted premium viewing area by the VIP tent and VIP bar, dedicated portable restrooms, and one complimentary drink ticket. To learn more and secure passes, visit beechmountainresort.com.
