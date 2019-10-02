The Beech Mountain Buckeye Recreation Center will be concluding their popular seasonal guided hikes for October. On Thursday, Oct. 3, they will be hiking the Westerly Hills Trail. This hike will begin at the rec center, and will depart at promptly 10 a.m. On Thursday, Oct. 17, they will be hiking the Emerald Outback Trail. This hike will begin at the public parking lot, across from the town hall, and will depart promptly at 10 a.m. Make sure to bring water, and wear appropriate footwear. For more information, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting Nature Journaling 101 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Environmental educator Dr. Joy James will be teaching the basics of nature journaling. This program will be indoors and out, so make sure to dress for the weather. Call to RSVP, as there are limited spaces available. For more information, call Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
The Buckeye Recreation Center will be having a Leaf Lookers’ Hayride from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The hayride will begin at the Buckeye Recreation Center. This hayride will provide visitors a chance to see the leaves as they are changing colors, as well as beautiful views of not only Beech Mountain, but all of the surrounding area. The hayride is free, and there will games and activities for the whole family. There will also be hot apple cider and candy apples. If you have any questions, call Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
The Beech Mountain Community Center will be having its annual Harvest Festival at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. We will have bingo in the cafeteria, while in the gym we will have a variety of games, including old favorites such as zoo dip, glass pitch, darts, fishing, and the spinning wheel, and some new games as well. We will also be serving a variety of delicious food items, including hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and nachos. Make plans now to bring the entire family to the community center for a night of fun.
The Beech Mountain Community Club will be having its monthly business meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting several events for Halloween. They will be having their fourth annual Community Pumpkin Carving on from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. On Friday, Oct. 25, they will be having a Wild West Halloween Party, with Dusty Trail-N-Treat from 5 to 6 p.m., and a party and haunted saloon from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information on any of these events, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
The Beech Mountain Community Center will be hosting its last fish fry of the season starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. We will be serving both fish and chicken with all the fixings, including fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and a dessert and drink. A fish plate is only $10, and a chicken plate is only $8. Come out, and enjoy a great meal at a reasonable price.
The Avery County Shrine Club will have its monthly business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Sissy’s Country House Restaurant in Elk Park.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Tosh Hartley, Josh Guy, Carolyn Harmon, Tonya Surgeon and Brenda Potter a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Bernice Mitchell, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
