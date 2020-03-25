IMPORTANT NOTICE: With the global health emergency going on, any of the events that are included in this article may be subject to change at any given time. Please contact the company or organization to find out of any event changes.
With almost all activities either postponed or canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, I just wanted to take this opportunity to stress to my readers the importance of social distancing during this very difficult time.
The importance of social distancing is to make sure that we decrease the spread of the virus, so that we do not overwhelm our health care system, and to protect the elderly, as well as those that are sick, and have compromised immune systems. If possible, try to stay at home, unless it is a essential need to be out, such as getting groceries or for doctors appointments. Also, make sure to always wash your hands thoroughly. Let us all do our part to help flatten the curve.
A big thank you goes out to all of our doctors, nurses, CNAs, medical staff, first responders and rescue squad, police, firefighters, truck drivers, retail workers, and all those who are working during this crisis. I also want to suggest that if you are eating out, please support our local dining establishments, who are still allowing take out and delivery. I know that this is a hard and scary time for everyone, me included. I still believe though that if we work together, and with God’s help, we will not only make it through this, but will become a stronger and better nation. God bless you all.
Flat Springs Baptist Church is proud to announce its new radio ministry. Flat Springs Baptist Church services with Pastor Bryan Miller can now be heard from 11 a.m. to noon each Sunday on AM radio station WECR Glory 1130 in Newland. If anyone would like to contact the church, they can do so by email at flatspringsbaptistchurch@gmail.com, or by mail at: Flat Springs Baptist Church, 2682 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. You can also check out the Flat Springs Baptist Church Facebook page as well.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of its monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Christine Calloway, Emma Sheets, Austin McKinney, Diann Harris and Shawntae Wiseman a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Ethan Church, Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell and Anita Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Ford and Edith Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well. Let us also remember all of those around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19, and let us all pray that we will find a vaccine or cure for this virus soon.
I hope you all have a great week and may God bless you.
