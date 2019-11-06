I would like to start this week’s article by taking a moment to thank all of the veterans who have served our nation. There are not enough words to express our gratitude to all of our former and current military personnel for their bravery and sacrifice. We are very thankful and truly grateful.
The Beech Mountain Community Club will be having its annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Thanksgiving dinner at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Beech Mountain Community Center. Our menu this year will be turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, slaw, rolls and lots of homemade desserts. As always, this meal is free to all the seniors in our community over the age of 60, and for all of our veterans in our community. We need volunteers to assist in cooking, serving, and delivering meals to homebound seniors. If you are interested in being part of this, please contact Carolyn Marshall at (828) 898-5581, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876, or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299. Come on out and join us for a wonderful, home-cooked meal.
The Beech Mountain Community Club will be having its monthly business meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Avery County Shrine Club will have its monthly business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Times Square Restaurant in Elk Park.
The 2019 Beech Mountain Holiday Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Start your holiday shopping early as you browse through a wide selection of locally made crafts, jewelry, food, art and much more. Kids’ activities, door prizes and a bake-off will put you in the holiday spirit. Admission is free. Call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003 for more information.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Hobert Church, Mitzi Ulery, Tracey McGuire Thames, Martha Burleson, Julie Sheets and Debra Ray a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Bernice Mitchell, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
