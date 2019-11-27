With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving holiday. Let us take this opportunity to be thankful for all of the blessings that God has given us, and to remember the things that are most important to us, such as family, friends and faith. I sincerely hope that everyone has a richly blessed Thanksgiving.
The 2019 Beech Mountain Holiday Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Start your holiday shopping early as you browse through a wide selection of locally made crafts, jewelry, food, art and much more. Kids’ activities, door prizes and a bake-off will put you in the holiday spirit. Admission is free. Call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003 for more information.
Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Beech Mountain Christmas and ornament lighting ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Town Hall parking lot. Come join us for a great holiday kickoff, with the lighting of the town’s Christmas globe. There will also be many fun activities for the whole family, including wagon rides, roasting marshmallows, a kids area, as well as pictures with Santa. Call Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003 for more information.
Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Holiday Craft Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Beech Alpen Inn Restaurant. This year they will be making holiday string art. It is only $5 to participate, as space is limited, so make sure to RSVP as soon as possible. Call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Fall Creek Baptist Church will be hosting its Christmas program at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Everyone is welcomed to attend.
Mrs. Claus is cooking up some of her delicious homemade pancakes just for you! Visit us at Buckeye Recreation Center for a warm breakfast and story time with Mrs. Claus herself. Pancakes with Mrs. Claus will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21. There will be also be a chance to decorate your own ornament. It will be a day of fun for the entire family. If you have any questions, or would like to RSVP, call Buckeye Rec Center at (828) 387-3003.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting a food drive until the end of December. Please bring all non-perishable food items to the Buckeye Recreation Center. All food must be sealed and packaged, or canned. All items donated will be transported to the Hunger Coalition and St. Bernadette’s Food Bank. This is a great opportunity to help our neighbors in need during the holiday season. For more information, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Dana Young and Donna Gould a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Ethan Church, Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Bernice Mitchell, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
