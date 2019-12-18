Mrs. Claus is cooking up some of her delicious homemade pancakes just for you! Visit us at Buckeye Recreation Center for a warm breakfast and story time with Mrs. Claus herself. Pancakes with Mrs. Claus will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21. There will be also be a chance to decorate your own ornament. It will be a day of fun for the entire family. If you have any questions, or would like to RSVP, call Buckeye Rec Center at (828) 387-3003.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting a food drive until the end of December. Please bring all non-perishable food items to the Buckeye Recreation Center. All food must be sealed and packaged, or canned. All items donated will be transported to the Hunger Coalition and St. Bernadette’s Food Bank. This is a great opportunity to help our neighbors in need during the holiday season. For more information, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
The Avery County Shrine Club elected and swore in its new officers for 2020 at its monthly business meeting in November. The elected officers are Clayton Harpold (President), Tony Luther (Vice President), Michael Richardson (Secretary) and Dean McGuire (Treasurer). They were sworn in by John Burgess, who is the Oasis Temple Installing Officer. Congratulations to all our new officers, and I know they will do a great job this coming year.
Congratulations also goes out to Michael Richardson, who was named the Avery County Shrine Club’s Shriner of the Year. Michael puts in a great deal of hard work and dedication to make our Shrine Club so successful, and is truly deserving of this honor.
The Beech Mountain Community Club, the Avery County Shrine Club and Fall Creek Baptist Church all had their Christmas celebrations recently, and they were all great successes. It was a chance for us all to remember why we celebrate this season, and that is the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kids got a chance to see the big man himself, Santa Claus, and even got some presents as well. There was faith, fun, fellowship, good food and good music to be had at each event, and everyone had a great time celebrating the season. A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped make these events possible.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Zach Guy, Tiffany Church, Zachary Burnop and Jacey James a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Ethan Church, Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.