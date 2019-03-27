The Beech Mountain Community Club will be having its monthly business meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.
The Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting two free guided wildflower hikes during the month of April. On Friday, April 19, they will be hiking the Westerly Hills Trail. On Friday, April 26, they will be hiking the Wild Iris Trail. Both hikes will start at 10 a.m. For more information on these hikes, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting its annual Hoppy Easter Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20. Join us for an egg-straordinary party and egg hunt. Breakfast will be served, and there will be games, as well as fun-filled eggs to hunt. Peter Rabbit will also be making an appearance as well. This event is for all children age 12 or under, and the egg hunt will be divided into age-appropriate groups. This is a FREE event. For more information, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
The Avery County Shrine Club will have its monthly business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at Sissy’s Country House Restaurant in Elk Park.
Beech Mountain Buckeye Recreation Center is starting back their popular guided hikes in May. There will be two hikes each month, from May 2 until Oct. 17. The first hike will be held on Thursday, May 2, where they will be hiking the Beech Creek Bog Trail. This hike will begin at the public parking lot, across from the Town Hall, and will depart promptly at 10 a.m. Make sure to bring water, and wear appropriate footwear. For more information, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
Beech Valley Baptist Church will be having a community outreach program every Wednesday night. From 4 to 6 p.m., a food bank will be available for families who need this service. A free meal, along with fellowship, will be offered in the fellowship hall from 6 to 6:45 p.m. There will also be a Mayberry-themed Bible study starting at 7 p.m.
Beech Valley Baptist Church will be having a movie night for the youth in our community every fourth Sunday night, starting at 4 p.m. Food will be served after the movie.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Christine Calloway, Emma Sheets, and Austin McKinney a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Beulah and Katie Trivett, Wendell McGuire, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Paul and Madeline Harmon, Bernice Mitchell, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.