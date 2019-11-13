The Beech Mountain Community will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Ethan Church and his family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Fall Creek Baptist Church fellowship hall. Each plate will be $7, and will include spaghetti, salad, a roll and dessert. You can dine in or take out, and all proceeds will go to support the family with any and all expenses they have. If you are interested in donating or helping out, call Michael Richardson at (828) 387-1190. Come on out, and enjoy a great meal, while helping out a deserving family.
The Beech Mountain Community Club will be having its monthly business meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Fall Creek Baptist Church will be hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the fellowship hall. Come on out for some great food, as well as faith and fellowship.
The Avery County Shrine Club will have its monthly business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Times Square Restaurant in Elk Park.
The 2019 Beech Mountain Holiday Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Start your holiday shopping early as you browse through a wide selection of locally made crafts, jewelry, food, art and much more. Kids’ activities, door prizes and a bake-off will put you in the holiday spirit. Admission is free. Call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003 for more information.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting a food drive until the end of December. Please bring all non-perishable food items to the Buckeye Recreation Center. All food must be sealed and packaged, or canned. All items donated will be transported to the Hunger Coalition and St. Bernadette’s Food Bank. This is a great opportunity to help our neighbors in need during the holiday season. For more information, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
This past Saturday, Nov. 9, the Beech Mountain Community Club had its annual Senior Citizens and Veterans’ Thanksgiving Dinner. We had a large turnout, and we are happy to report that it was a great success. Everyone enjoyed the wonderful meal of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, candied yams, coleslaw, and homemade biscuits and desserts.
Our winner of the oldest male senior citizen was Allen Harmon. Our winner of the oldest female senior citizen was Wilma Storey. We also had a program to honor our veterans in the community. The veterans honored were Les Morgan, Arnold Trivett, Curtis Church, Chuck Yerby, Jerry Greene, Ronnie Reece, Wayne Greene, Dwight James, Winston Church, Sam Harmon, and Eddie Reece.
We want to take opportunity to thank all of the volunteers for their hours of hard work and preparation of this delicious meal, and to all those who delivered meals to those who could not make it out. Everyone had a wonderful time, and we look forward to having this event again next year.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Karen Haas a very happy birthday. I would also like to wish Greg and Diann Harris a happy anniversary.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Bernice Mitchell, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.