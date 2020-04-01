Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher, stated that sometimes “the only real constant is change.” I have found that to be true in everyone’s life, including mine.
In the next month or two, I will be making a huge change in my life. I will be leaving this community that I have lived my entire 46 years in, and I will be moving to Bakersville, in Mitchell County. This is a bittersweet move for me. While I am excited to be moving to a new place, and making new friends and memories, I will be leaving all of my dear friends, and this community that I love so much. Since I won’t be living in this community much longer, I do not feel that it is right for me to continue to write this column anymore, so sadly, this will be my last Beech Mountain Community News article.
This is a decision that I have not taken lightly, and there is no anger in this decision. I have always felt that this article should be written by someone who is living in the community. I know that there are many talented writers in the area who could help to continue this article if they so decide. Anyone that is interested should contact Jamie Shell, editor at The Avery Journal, at (828) 733-2448.
I want to take time to say thank you to first and foremost, my dear friend, and editor of The Avery Journal, Jamie Shell, who gave me this opportunity so many years ago, especially at a time that I was transitioning from one job to another. I have been blessed to work with such a great editor and a great friend. He has always supported me in whatever I wrote, and I greatly appreciated it. I also want to thank The Avery Journal as well.
I want to thank my family, especially my sister, Tammy Johnson, who could help me find the right words, even when I didn’t know the right things to say. I also want to thank the entire Beech Mountain community. A special thank you goes out to the Beech Mountain Community Club and Center. I was saddened when my beloved school, Beech Mountain Elementary School, closed in 2010. I thought that its closure would leave a large hole in our community. Thankfully, the hard-working and dedicated volunteers at the Beech Mountain Community Club made the old school into a community center, and have kept many of our wonderful traditions, like the Harvest Festival, alive, while adding many new traditions like our Friday Fish Fry. It is also a place where many milestones, such as reunions and elections, are held as well. I cannot put into words how vital and important these volunteers are to our community.
I also want to thank the churches of our area. The church will always be the backbone of this and any community, and I have been blessed to let our readers know about many of the churches’ activities, from VBS to Homecoming dinners, from Christmas plays to our countywide VBS service that was held a few years ago. I also want to give thanks to God, and to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who continues to bless me beyond measure, and more than I deserve.
Most importantly, I want to thank all of my readers for their support. I have had many readers come up to me and tell how much they enjoyed reading my article. Their kind words have meant the world to me. Without my readers, there could be no article. Thank you one and all.
In closing, I want to let everyone know that while I may be living in a new place, my heart will always be in the Beech Mountain community, and plan on visiting as often as time and circumstances will allow. It has been an honor and a privilege to write this article for so many years. I hope that I brought a little joy and happiness to my readers, and to have done my part to help our community and keep it informed. So long for now, and may God richly bless you.
