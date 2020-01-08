The entire Beech Mountain community would like to send out our sympathies and condolences to the family of Johnny Canupp. Mr. Canupp was a former principal at the former Beech Mountain Elementary School. He was a well-loved, and highly respected member of both our community, as well as Avery County. He was also a dear friend, and will be greatly missed.
Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Nerf Extravaganza at the Buckeye Recreation Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. They will having many Nerf games, as well as activities for kids of all ages. They will serving hot dogs and light refreshments. This is a free event. For more information, call Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
Buckeye Recreation Center is proud to announce that they will be hosting their Second Annual In Cold Mud run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 9. There will be all new obstacles, as well as more MUD this year. For more information, call Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Lynn Church, Melanie McLeod and Kim Montgomery a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Ethan Church, Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, a Happy New Year, and may God bless you.
