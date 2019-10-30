The entire Beech Mountain community would like to send out our sympathies and condolences to the families of Bernice Mitchell and Luella Storie. Both ladies were well-loved, and highly respected members of our community, and they will be greatly missed.
I wanted to start this week's article by naming the winner of our raffle, which took place at Beech Mountain Community Center's Harvest Festival, which was held on Oct. 13, Carol Bullock was the winner of a quilt, Doug Pritchard won an afghan, and Michael Gillenwater won a rug. All three of these items were handmade by the talented artisans at the Beech Mountain Community Center. We want to thank everyone who participated, and a special thanks to the volunteers who helped make these beautiful handmade items.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting a Pickleball Bash at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. This is a doubles tournament, which will be played to a hard 9, and it is double elimination. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, call Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
The 2019 Beech Mountain Holiday Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Start your holiday shopping early as you browse through a wide selection of locally made crafts, jewelry, food, art and much more. Kids’ activities, door prizes and a bake-off will put you in the holiday spirit. Admission is free. Call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003 for more information.
The Beech Mountain Community Center had an outstanding turnout for its final fish fry dinner of the season this past Friday night. We want to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers who helped make this event such a success, as well as everyone who came out to support the Beech Mountain Community Center. We look forward to having more fish fry dinners next year.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Betty Norris, Charles Ward, Carolyn Guy, Lane Richardson and Mechelle Carter a very happy birthday. I would also like to wish Max and Bill McGuire a very happy anniversary.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Bernice Mitchell, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
