I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. This is always one of my favorite times of the year. I enjoy the time we get to spend with our family and friends during the holiday season. To me, my favorite part of Christmas is celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Let us always remember the true meaning of Christmas, and let us always take time to thank God for the many blessings he gives to us each and every day. Let us also keep in mind those who are less fortunate, and do what we can to help those in need. I hope you and your family enjoy a wonderful and safe holiday season.
The entire Beech Mountain community would like to send out our sympathies and condolences to the family of Rev. Dennis Church. Rev. Church was the preacher at both Fall Creek and Beech Mountain Baptist Church for many years. He was a good, faithful, Christian man who served God, and helped to spread the gospel to so many people in our community. Rev. Church was a beloved, and highly respected member of our community, and he will be greatly missed.
Buckeye Recreation Center will be hosting a food drive until the end of December. Please bring all non-perishable food items to the Buckeye Recreation Center. All food must be sealed and packaged, or canned. All items donated will be transported to the Hunger Coalition and St. Bernadette’s Food Bank. This is a great opportunity to help our neighbors in need during the holiday season. For more information, call the Buckeye Recreation Center at (828) 387-3003.
If you are interested in playing music, especially classic rock and roll and country music, and would be interested in performing at local community events, call Darrell Johnson at (828) 898-2094 or (828) 592-1818.
The Fall Creek Fire Department is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Chief Jeremy Hayes or Captain Matthew Stansberry at (828) 898-8112, or send out an email to fallcreekvfd@skybest.com. Come by on Monday nights and pay us a visit to see what is going on at the Fall Creek Fire Department.
The Beech Mountain Community Club is on the lookout for new members. This is the perfect opportunity to help make a difference in our community. If you interested in becoming a volunteer, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299, or just come out to one of monthly business meetings.
I would like to take this opportunity to wish Patsy Potter, Spencer Dyer, Brigett Estep, Ryan Harmon and Kelley McGuire a very happy birthday.
If you are interested in sharing positive historical and/or human interest stories, call me at (828) 898-4299, or send me an email at jrjones416@yahoo.com. Any pictures would be welcomed and greatly appreciated. I will be more than happy to include any events, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries that you would like to see in this article as well. If you are interested in reserving the community center for an event, call Betty Lou Stansberry at (828) 297-1549, Kelley McGuire at (828) 898-5876 or Cathy Trivett at (828) 898-9299.
Please remember to keep those who are sick, as well as those who are going through a difficult time, in your thoughts and prayers.
I especially ask that you keep Ethan Church, Katie Trivett, Rachel Jones, Faye Mayberry, Lowell Church, Betty Lou Stansberry, Pauline Crawford, Frankie Crawford, Sondra Parlier, Mary Aldridge, Dennis Church, Wilma Storey, Wendell Phillips, Charlie Coffey, Betty Norris, Linda Clawson, Jack Storie, Joanne Coffey, Ted Harmon, Ruth McCloud, Edith and Ford Jones, and David Mayberry in your thoughts and prayers as well.
I hope you all have a great week, and may God bless you.
