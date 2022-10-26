BEECH MOUNTAIN — Autumn fun was in the air as guests gathered at the Beech Mountain Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the community’s annual harvest festival.
The Beech Mountain Community Harvest Festival is an annual staple in the community and a way for community members to connect and enjoy family friendly fun, said Linda Mast, president of the Beech Mountain Community Club.
“It’s not as much about making money as it is about community,” Mast said. “As long as people are having fun, that’s all that matters.”
What money is raised from the festival goes toward maintaining the Beech Mountain Community Center building. The community center is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where there are sales rooms and a meal at noon, Mast said. All money from the center’s normal operations goes toward the building as well.
This year is the first time in a few years that the community has had the harvest festival, Mast said. Despite it being somewhat of a last-minute decision and not having as much time to get the word out, she said that the turnout was good and that the club was very pleased with how the event went.
Several typical fall festival-type games were set up in the gymnasium for children to enjoy, including a dart toss to pop balloons and a fishing game. A haunted house was set up in one of the rooms for anyone brave enough to enter. In the cafeteria, patrons could buy drinks and snacks. Pieces of jewelry and local art were auctioned off, and bingo games started later in the evening.
Mast emphasized that everyone is welcome to come to events at the community center, and that people are also welcome to come by when it’s open during the week. The community hosts a monthly fish fry throughout the autumn months, and that the last one for this year will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Beech Mountain Community Center. There will be plates of chicken or fish for $12 each.
