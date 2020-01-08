BEECH MOUNTAIN — What’s better than hanging out on a Thursday evening with a pint from Beech Mountain Brewing Co.? Hanging out and having a cold one for a good cause.
With the resounding success of its “Purposeful Pints” fundraising effort last summer, Beech Mountain Brewing Company will again hold the weekly benefit during activity-packed Thursday nights this winter, from January through early March.
How does it work? Each Thursday during fundraiser weeks, BMBC will feature a tap takeover from one of its favorite regional breweries, with 50 cents from every pint sold benefitting a local nonprofit group. Representatives from each brewery and the featured nonprofit organization will be onsite to share their mission. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. also offers a family-friendly environment.
“We want to give back to the community,” Talia Freeman, Director of Marketing with Beech Mountain Resort, said about the impetus behind the fundraiser. “We reached out to organizations and we want to try to look for organizations that are impactful in the High Country, first and foremost. Then there are those who are a little bit closer to home for us. We also have had some people reach out to us wanting to take part. I think we have a great group this winter and we’re really excited about it.”
Purposeful Pints take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on each of the designated evenings, and will also coincide with Ladies Night each week at Beech Mountain Resort, where ladies can purchase a $15 night lift ticket beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with free demos, giveaways, eats and Après ski! All levels are welcome.
“We’re also doing an adult racing league on Thursday night, so we have a lot of events happening in conjunction with Purposeful Pints,” Freeman added.
Purposeful Pints are scheduled to benefit a number of High Country organizations that affect both Avery and Watauga counties, helping the groups to expand and illuminate their fingerprint on the High Country landscape.
“Our resort sits in Watauga and Avery counties, so it’s important for us to give back locally, and this is a good way to do it,” Freeman explained. “These organizations that we’re helping are always supportive of our endeavors, so it’s just an easy way for us to give back. It gives these organizations some additional visibility and a platform to spread their message.”
One organization that will benefit this winter is Avery County Special Olympics, who will be the fundraiser beneficiary on Thursday, Feb. 20.
“It was wonderful of them to reach out to us,” Barb Holdcroft of ACSO said of the partnership. “I think it’s going to work out really well. I’m planning on bringing some of our photographs, and in fact, some of our athletes are really looking forward to going, because they don’t get out there that much.”
The message of Purposeful Pints is more than just enjoying a cold brew or helping to put dollars in an organization’s account. A large part of the vision of the fundraiser centers around the concept of giving back, of helping those who do so much to help others locally.
“More than the financial component is that the organizations can spread their message. They will be able to set up a table and talk about what they do, along with any kind of promotional material they wish to share,” Freeman noted. “I think we’ll be a little bit busier with our Purposeful Pints events going on this winter on Thursdays due to all the things that are going on, so I anticipate we will be able to give bigger donations to some of these great organizations.”
Purposeful Pints will take place each Thursday beginning Jan. 9 through March 5, with proceeds benefiting the following organizations:
Jan. 9 — FARM Cafe
Jan. 16 — Williams YMCA of Avery County
Jan. 23 — Watauga Women in Leadership
Jan. 30 — Catalyst Sports
Feb. 6 — Protect Our Winters
Feb. 13 — Blue Ridge Partnership for Children
Feb. 20 — Avery County Special Olympics
Feb. 27 — LIFE Village
March 5 — Colon Cancer Coalition
The final Purposeful Pints event on March 5 will segue into a new fundraiser effort by Beech Mountain Resort to be announced in the coming weeks entitled “Runs for Buns.”
“That will a big weekend that will be important for us, and will be a great conclusion to the Purposeful Pints fundraisers,” Freeman said.
Beech Mountain Brewing Company is located at 1007 Beech Mountain Pkwy. in Beech Mountain. For more information, call (828) 387-2011 or click to www.beechmountainresort.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.