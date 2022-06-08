Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
More than 10 years ago, a curly headed 3-year-old gave me the name Aunt Anda, because he couldn’t pronounce “Angela.” He couldn’t possibly know the number of children who would call me “Anda” throughout the years. At that time I had just moved to another country to work with a few other American families in the city. We quickly became family, regardless of our bloodlines. Since then “Anda” has been the go-to nickname my niece and nephews call me, and not just them but many of the young children I’ve worked with through my foster care and child welfare career. My youngest nephew Elliot’s first word was “Anda,” even though my sister might deny it. And a few years back he gave “Anda” a whole new meaning.
Working at children’s homes has had its ups and downs. But a perk is that when there are big events you can bring your children to play and hang out with all the other children around. One evening when I was buckling Elliot into his seat, he hit me with the big question.
“Where are all these kids’ Mommies and Daddies?”
In traditional adult fashion, I panicked trying to simplify the answer to such a huge question. As I mumbled something about their parents needing to work on some things, he cut me off and answered his own question “Oh, they just live with their Andas.” At that moment he didn’t need any other explanation, because he knew the one thing that mattered — Andas meet the need.
Not long after that, my older nephew came to live with me at 11 years old, after a series of events that would rock most people to their core. Over the last years as his Anda, I’ve stood in many gaps as we’ve worked to get him where he needs to be. It hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows, because healing from trauma is hard. But I am so thankful that I was chosen to be his advocate, his “unfair punisher,” his shoulder to cry on, his encouragement, his alarm clock, and most of all, his Anda.
While Anda has no formal definition, it does have many synonyms because many others are standing in the gap for vulnerable children every day. They may be called Grandma, Foster Parent, Teacher, Aunt, Uncle, Neighbor, Mentor, Youth Pastor, Cousin, or some other made-up name, but what’s most important is that they allow themselves to be that bridge during hard times, fiercely advocating when they may be the only one on the child’s side. They are loving fiercely, and even more fiercely when times are tough.
The world of foster care and child welfare needs more Andas, because every two minutes another child enters the foster care system in the United States, and another family is struggling. Your Anda journey may lead you to becoming a foster parent, house parent, kinship provider, mentor, guardian ad litem or somewhere in between, but I promise you it will be the sweetest journey you ever take.
To learn more about what you can do to wrap around children in foster care, contact Angela at abollo@crossnore.org.
