Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
Children belong in families, and whenever possible children belong in their families of origin. Crossnore Communities for Children believes in reunification. Bridging Families is our pilot program that works to build a bridge between children’s foster placements and their families in order to facilitate the reunification process.
Built on the philosophy that relationships have the power to be transformative, the program has been designed to support and nurture healthy relationships for children and their families. It provides structured processes for building skills, relationships, and bonds that can create a firm foundation for the permanent reunification of a family.
When describing the process of developing this new program, Adam Jarrell, Senior Director for Residential Services stated, “When conducting research for the program, we found there is a gap between what can make families successful and the current realities that many families with children in out-of-home placement are facing.”
There is evidence that longer and higher quality visitation between families and their children can decrease the time children stay in foster care and increase the likelihood of successful reunification.
Crossnore’s Bridging Families program provides families with extended family time together in home-like settings to reach this goal.
“One of the best ways we can reduce stress for children, their families, and for temporary caregivers is through developing positive relationships,” Jarrell explained. “When parents of children in out-of-home placements have positive rapport with foster parents, all three parties end up with happier outcomes.”
The Bridging Families program utilizes professional parents to help facilitate the reunification process, using relationships as the catalyst for change.
Crossnore is actively seeking couples and individuals who can serve as these Bridge Parents for vulnerable children and families. “As we see the fruits of this new way of serving children in foster care, we are searching for couples who would like to jump into a career serving children and their families in this way,” says Jarrell.
Bridge Parents live full time in Crossnore-provided, licensed homes with children who are part of our Bridging Families program. The children’s biological parents regularly visit the Bridging Families home. Bridge Parents participate in “shared parenting” with the biological parents.This is to ensure the children are getting what they need, the parents are receiving the services they need to complete their case plan, and to model healthy parenting skills so that a successful reunification can take place.
If you would like to make a difference in the lives of children and play an integral role in the reunification process for families, Crossnore Communities for Children has Bridge Parent openings right now. Please visit www.crossnore.org/careers to learn more and to apply online.
