February is National Heart Month, and a perfect time to consider what we can do to support our heart health. There are many lifestyle practices we can adopt to help lower our risk of developing cardiovascular disease. These include eating a balanced diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, exercising daily for 30 minutes to an hour, and taking steps to manage stress well.
What do these practices look like in real life? Not as challenging as you may think. You can certainly treat yourself to a favorite cookie or two occasionally, but just try to eat well most of the time. You might also be surprised about what is considered exercise. Even activities like cleaning and gardening count as exercise.
As for stress management, many enjoyable, calming activities are considered effective ways to combat the stress that permeates all our lives. Spending an afternoon with a friend, taking a yoga class, or meditating can all relieve stress well. On the other hand, smoking may feel like a stress reliever, but it is so harmful to your body, and raises your risk for heart disease, as well as other serious health problems.
Even those of us who work in healthcare can struggle with doing all the right things for our hearts, but being mindful of the habits I mentioned earlier can significantly lower your risk for heart disease. Living a healthy lifestyle means that you are less likely to be overweight, or have high cholesterol, and elevated blood pressure. We enjoyed participating in National Wear Red Day this year, on Friday, Feb. 4, which raises awareness about heart health.
We know that the older you get, the higher your coronary artery disease risk is, and the same goes for if you have a family history of the disease. Even though these risk factors are non-modifiable, there is a lot you can do to cut your heart disease risk. Your provider can help you with keeping on top of your heart health.
It is also smart to familiarize yourself with heart attack symptoms, and an important part of this is understanding that men and women can experience signs and symptoms that are quite different. Typically, men feel chest tightness or pain, shortness of breath, and arm pain. While women can experience these same symptoms, they are also prone to very different symptoms, such as feeling flu-like and nauseous, experiencing indigestion, sweating, and feeling back and jaw pain. When it comes to heart attack symptoms, knowledge is definitely power.
Even if your norm is staying conscious of your heart health, it is good to know what heart services Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH) offers. We provide diagnostic treatment to support early discovery of heart disease through cardiac tests such as echocardiograms, stress echocardiograms, treadmill testing, exercise stress testing, and chemical stress testing at our Stress Lab.
We also perform cardioversions, procedures for those with heart arrhythmias (abnormal heartbeats) that re-establishes a normal heart rhythm. For individuals who have suffered a heart attack or other cardiac event, we offer a cardiac rehabilitation program. Recovering patients participate in a medically supervised exercise program, receive education about lifestyle practices to support their heart health for the future, and connect with fellow participants. To schedule a cardiac test, call (828) 766-1760. The lab is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and its direct number is (828) 766-1682.
If you experience any symptoms of a heart attack, call 911 immediately. We can evaluate and treat you, and if you need to be transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville or another local facility for an advanced heart procedure, such as catheterization, angioplasty, stents, open heart surgery, and more, we can help to facilitate that as well.
Our community is also fortunate to have the Blue Ridge Regional Fitness and Rehabilitation Center close to home. You can take advantage of the Center’s state-of-the-art exercise equipment, personal training programs, massage therapy, classes, and more. By doing so, you can lower your risk for cardiovascular disease at the same time.
We are fortunate to have Dr. Croft Thomas of Asheville Cardiology Associates at Mauzy Phillips Center weekly, and he will be increasing his clinic days in the near future. We are also recruiting a full-time cardiologist for BRRH.
We are all busy and trying our best to take care of our hearts — myself included. Even though it is sometimes a challenge to practice a heart-healthy lifestyle flawlessly, observing these lifestyle practices can help significantly. Let’s try to do our best — together — at maintaining habits that discourage heart disease, and reach out to our family and friends to make sure they’re doing the same thing.
If you ever need treatment for a heart problem, know that our Emergency Room is ready to provide you with the best care possible. In fact, we consider it a privilege.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
