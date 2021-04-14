BANNER ELK — Thanks to a generous grant from High Country Charitable Foundation, the Banner Elk Book Exchange has been able to fund 75 hours of tutoring for some students at Banner Elk Elementary School this year.
With the impact of COVID on learning, this was an especially important program to support children who needed a bit of extra help with academics. Summer enrichment classes at the school are also being planned for the coming summer, using another section of funding from this same grant.
The Book Exchange and Banner Elk Elementary School greatly appreciate the impact that this grant has and will make on the children of our community. Thank you, High Country Charitable Foundation for making a real difference in children’s lives!
