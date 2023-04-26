BANNER ELK — To kick off the 2023 season, the BE Artists Gallery hosted an open-house-style event on Saturday, April 22.
The gallery officially reopened on Thursday, April 20, allowing more than 30 local artists to put their work on display. On Saturday, a number of the artists represented in the gallery mingled with guests during the reopening event, enjoying refreshments and discussing the variety of artwork on display.
Located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School, a wide array of pieces are on display at the BE Artists Gallery, spanning many different mediums and aesthetics. Artists represented are either member or consignment artists, and member artists work to operate the gallery. BE Artists Gallery is always looking for new consignment artists, and those interested in joining as a consignment artist can pick up an application at the gallery or online at http://www.seymourcc.net/beartistsgallery/contact/. Potential consignment artists are juried monthly by the gallery’s member artists.
From functional wooden pieces such as mirrors, chairs and tables made by Dick Larson to framed decorative pieces made from acrylic and recycled glass by Shaleen Miller to one-of-a-kind jewelry made by Deb Guess, the gallery boasts a growing collection of unique, locally-crafted pieces.
