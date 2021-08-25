Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be hosting a run event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The distance will be 3.43 miles in remembrance of the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives that day. The event will be open to the community and is expected to be attended by up to 150 participants.
Check-in for the race begins at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Banner Elk Town Hall, located at 200 Park Ave. in Banner Elk. The race fee is $25, and participants can register online by 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, to receive a free commemorative race T-shirt. Late registration (without commemorative race T-shirt) is available at the event. Please arrive no later than 8 a.m. if registering on the day of the event.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Tuesday's Children and the FDNY Foundation. For more information or to sign up, click to bannerelk.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.