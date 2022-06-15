A one-woman production entitled 'Always Nina: A Tennessee Story and Songbook.' will be performed in August at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Pictured from left are Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Tyler Burr, Nina Allbert and firefighter Tony Terenzio.
BANNER ELK — An inaugural fundraiser for Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue will feature an entertaining musical entitled, "Always Nina: A Tennessee Story and Songbook."
The show will be performed in the sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, and at 2 p.m on August 27.
While this one-woman show has been performed in several states, the show will be making its premier in North Carolina.
In 2018, the Connecticut Critic’s Circle named it “Best Musical of 2018” for the state.
"Always Nina" features Nina Allbert telling and singing stories from her childhood through adulthood in middle Tennessee. Hear tales about bikers, beauty queens, teenage moms, evangelists, country people and millionaires, as well as her own family.
Nina is an authentic Southern storyteller, acclaimed actress and powerhouse singer. Her band joins in for nine original songs with a mix of pop, country, blues and jazz.
Music and lyrics are by Joan Burr. Burr will travel from Connecticut to Banner Elk to serve as pianist and music director.
Admission to the shows is free of charge, and members of the church are underwriting all costs of the show, so 100 percent of all donations collected will directly benefit Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Volunteer firefighters will pass the boot during intermission at each performance, with the goal of raising $5,000 for new rescue equipment and supplies used to save injured people and animals.
“We will be upgrading our mountain search and rescue equipment due to the significant increase in outdoor activity in our area," said BEVFR Chief Tyler Burr. "We will also be upgrading our patient management equipment, such as carriers to move large or disabled patients out of their home. This equipment will also drastically improve patient extraction time for the technical car accidents involving vehicles off the mountain side.”
“Our volunteer firemen are an indispensable part of our community,” Allbert said. “We wanted to thank these heroes for their dedication, time and service to our community. What would we do without them? We feel it is important to give them the tools they need to do their job and do it well. What could be more important than saving lives in our beautiful town!”
