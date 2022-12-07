BANNER ELK – Banner Elk’s Volunteer Fire Department played host to none other than Santa Claus and members of the community for a tour of the fire station and story time with Santa Claus.
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, organized part of “A Small Town Christmas” events for the area on Saturday, Dec. 3. The two-part event began at the church for breakfast with Mr. Claus, ending at the station with a large gathering of children and families touring the station and listening to stories.
The town celebrated the holidays with a weekend-long event, “A Small Town Christmas.” Story time with Santa, one of the many events that were well received, saw roughly 160 people attend the breakfast at the church and the following story time.
The Santa in attendance is a local volunteer known for his appearances at the annual Banner Elk Christmas parade which stretches three blocks through downtown.
Carol Seitz, vice president of the town’s Chamber of Commerce and Santa’s handler for the day, attended the event in Christmas gear.
“What’s wonderful about events like these, we are a tourist town. But I feel that these events we do... (the) tourists do come, but it really is about the locals that come,” Seitz said. “It’s tradition for them. We didn’t have a parade (recently) and everybody was upset... so, it’s back and we know it is very special to the community. Most of these people know each other or may know of each other. It is a wonderful way to raise your kids.”
The events of the weekend showed a beautiful demonstration of community in Banner Elk, and a wonderful way to bring the town closer together as a community, said David Tate, president of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce.
The Small Town Christmas events over the course of three days consisted of 17 events, and roughly 15 business and organizations participated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.