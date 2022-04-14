Concerts in the Park

Banner Elk Concerts in the Park opens June 23 for the summer season with Woody & The String Pullers. Free concerts occur each Thursday night through the month of August at Tate-Evans Town Park.

BANNER ELK — Kickoff the summer beginning Thursday, June 23, with the first concert of the 2022 Banner Elk Concerts in the Park Summer Music Series. Banner Elk’s concerts are every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Tate-Evans Town Park through August 25, and are free of charge.

The Banner Elk Concerts are an annual tradition and each year friends, neighbors and visitors meet weekly in the park for a great selection of bands and lots of dancing. Local food, and drink vendors will be on site, and the public is invited to bring a chair or blanket to sit.

This year a wide variety of favorites, as well as new bands will take to the stage. The entire 2022 schedule is as follows:

June 23: Woody & The String Pullers

June 30: Soul Benefactor

July 7: The Extraordinnaires

July 14: Split Shot

July 21: Smokin' Joe Randolph Band

July 28: Dovydas

Aug. 4: Shelby Rae Moore Band

Aug. 11: Alex Kay

Aug. 18: The Collective

Aug. 25: Tanya & The Roadrunnerz

Concert sponsorships are still available for the summer 2022 series. For questions or more information, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com click to www.bannerelk.org or call (828) 898-8395.

