BANNER ELK — Kickoff the summer beginning Thursday, June 23, with the first concert of the 2022 Banner Elk Concerts in the Park Summer Music Series. Banner Elk’s concerts are every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Tate-Evans Town Park through August 25, and are free of charge.
The Banner Elk Concerts are an annual tradition and each year friends, neighbors and visitors meet weekly in the park for a great selection of bands and lots of dancing. Local food, and drink vendors will be on site, and the public is invited to bring a chair or blanket to sit.
This year a wide variety of favorites, as well as new bands will take to the stage. The entire 2022 schedule is as follows:
June 23: Woody & The String Pullers
June 30: Soul Benefactor
July 7: The Extraordinnaires
July 14: Split Shot
July 21: Smokin' Joe Randolph Band
July 28: Dovydas
Aug. 4: Shelby Rae Moore Band
Aug. 11: Alex Kay
Aug. 18: The Collective
Aug. 25: Tanya & The Roadrunnerz
Concert sponsorships are still available for the summer 2022 series. For questions or more information, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com click to www.bannerelk.org or call (828) 898-8395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.