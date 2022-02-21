Grants from Banner Elk Kiwanis Club were awarded to teachers in Avery County on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 15 and 16. These were the second group of grants that were awarded to teachers. The first set of grants were awarded in December 2021.
Kiwanis is proud to announce that between the grants awarded in December and this set of grants awarded this week, a total of just greater than $20,000 has been given to benefit the students of Avery County.
Funding for these awards was made possible through the community and visitors supporting the Fourth of July Party in the Park duck race in Banner Elk, purchasing programs at the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.
Among the grants awarded was funding to Joelle Poore with Cranberry Middle School, who received funds for an outdoor learning area to explore the life cycle of plants (not pictured).
Kiwanis wishes to thank everyone for their support that allowed Banner Elk Kiwanis to make these awards to teachers to help the students of Avery County.
