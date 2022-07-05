featured Banner Elk honors Independence Day with downtown parade, Party in the Park By McNeil Johnston mcneil.johnston@averyjournal.com Jul 5, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 19 The Holston Presbyterian Camp float waits in the lineup before the parade begins. Photo by McNeil Johnston Anonymous posters and trash bags were placed throughout downtown Banner Elk to encourage folks against littering their candy wrappers. Photo by McNeil Johnston Patriotic parade watchers Kate, Hannah and Caroline Davis wait for the Banner Elk parade to begin. Photo by McNeil Johnston Banner Elk Cub Scout Pack 807 march with their banner down Main Street. Photo by McNeil Johnston Grand Marshal Babette McAuliffe smiles at spectators in Banner Elk. Photo by McNeil Johnston Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly waves at the parade watchers. Photo by McNeil Johnston Ayla Albert of Apple Hill Farm walks through the parade holding “Richard” the ram. Photo by McNeil Johnston A pirate ship float rows through the crowds in Banner Elk. Photo by McNeil Johnston The Avery Humane Society drives through the parade with a cute pooch smiling out the window. Photo by McNeil Johnston Patriotic Jeeps roll through Tate-Evans Park at the end of the parade. Photo by McNeil Johnston Suzanna Laskey Gerard and Sandi Solomon represent the USA with red, white and blue. Photo by McNeil Johnston Apple Hill Farm sets up a mini petting zoo for “Party in the Park” in Tate-Evans Park.Petting zoo Photo by McNeil Johnston Marion Hanes, Rebecca Chandler, Barbara Blattner, Jeni Davis, Maura Day and Teresa Smith of the Banner Elk Garden Club sells baked goods at “Party in the Park.” Photo by McNeil Johnston Party in the Park attendees play in the creek at Tate-Evans Park. Photo by McNeil Johnston Participants in the annual duck races line up at the bridge where the race ends to see if their duck will emerge victorious. Photo by McNeil Johnston Party in the Park attendees line up at the duck racing tent to sign up for a racing spot and try their hand at winning some cash on Independence Day. Photo by McNeil Johnston Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk sold T-shirts and rubber ducks for the race in Tate-Evans Park. Photo by McNeil Johnston Merryweather the Woolly Worm representing the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival poses with Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges at the town’s Independence Day celebration on July 4. Photo courtesy Nancy Owen | Town of Banner Elk The town of Banner Elk was draped in the Stars and Stripes in celebration of Independence Day during its July 4 parade through downtown. BANNER ELK — Banner Elk celebrated Independence Day with a parade through downtown and its annual "Party in the Park" in Tate-Evans Park on Monday, July 4, with duck races, hot dogs and music. 