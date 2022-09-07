BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Elementary School is introducing a new component to student life this year.
The Ron Clark Academy, which is located in Atlanta, recently created a program called the RCA House System. In this program, there are four houses, as each house represents a different characteristic. Rêveur is the “house of dreamers,” as the word is French for “dreamers” or “idealists”, according to the RCA website. “Altruismo” is Portuguese for “the givers,” hence it is the “house of givers.” Amistad is the “house of friendship,” as it is the Spanish word for “friendship.” Isibindi, which is the Zulu word for “courage,” is the “house of courage.”
Other schools in the county, such as Freedom Trail Elementary, have picked up the House System as well.
Students are sorted into houses and work throughout the year to acquire “house points” in a friendly competition. Points are only awarded and not taken away, said BES Principal Justin Carver.
On Friday, Sept. 2, the fifth graders at BES spun a large wheel and were sorted into one of the four houses. Once they were sorted, teachers, staff and fellow students in their house greeted them with excitement, hugging and cheering as confetti fell around them. The third and fourth graders will eventually be sorted into houses as well, Carver said.
Throughout the rest of the year, students will spin the wheel to get points or other perks, such as homework passes. The students will compete in various ways, but Carver wanted to ensure that the students understand that they’re all still one big group.
“It’s like the sign on the front of the building says,” he told the fifth-grade students after they finished being sorted. “Four houses, one school.”
The House System has been a great way to encourage the students to hang out with kids in different grades, he said. It also creates a sense of belonging within the students, as they feel a sense of pride with their house and have an established commonality with any other student in their house, he said. Carver described it as a “school-wide approach to bring students together.”
“This has been a game changer for school climate and culture,” he said.
