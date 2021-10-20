BANNER ELK — Before the competition heats up at the annual Woolly Worm Festival for the Saturday races, the kids of Banner Elk Elementary School are in a race of their own for who can collect the most furry competitors for the woolly worm races.
On the Friday before the races begin, Banner Elk Elementary students scour the High Country for the worms that will compete at the highest level of worm athleticism. Banner Elk Elementary PTA President Kerri Ledford said that students bring in their collected woolly worms to contribute to the Woolly Worm Festival.
The Banner Elk Kiwanis gives $1,200 for the school to purchase the worms from the students for $1, which the school then sells at the festival to raise back money. According to Ledford, the school does not lose any money if they don’t buy or sell the total quantity of worms, but the Kiwanis always give enough to cover all the worms the students bring in. This year, the students turned in a whopping 511 worms they had collected.
“It gets them excited,” Ledford said. “They do races at school, so they’re on the hunt so they can race at school.”
The students warm up their worms, racing them in their classrooms and then among classroom winners until they have a final worm. Unlike the Woolly Worm Festival, though, the winning worm does not prognosticate a winter weather forecast.
Many students bring in five or 20 worms, some even only one or two, but Ledford said that the biggest collector this year brought in a staggering 110 worms.
Getting the students in the community excited and contributing to the festival, the Banner Elk Elementary school’s worm roundup is an integral service to the Woolly Worm Festival. While this year’s winner of $1,000 was not an elementary school student, their collecting and training undoubtedly are increasing the quality of competition at the festival.
