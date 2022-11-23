BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the updated schedule lineup for the annual Small Town Christmas Weekend, to be held in and near downtown Banner Elk on Friday to Sunday, Dec. 2 to 4.
Santa’s Mailbox is available in front of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, November 19 through December 25.
Christmas at Apple Hill Farm: Tours of a working farm with llamas, alpacas, angora goats, livestock guardians and more, located only 10 minutes from Banner Elk. Tours start at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Christmas Tree Lighting at the Corner on Main: The official lighting of the Town of Banner Elk’s Christmas tree beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
”A Banner Elk Christmas – A Holiday Musical Variety Show” is a production of the Ensemble Stage Company at the Cultural Arts Center, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Breakfast with Santa is hosted by the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in their Fellowship Hall. The pancake breakfast is a benefit for the Church’s Pre-school. The breakfast is free with donations accepted to help support the school. Breakfast is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
5K Reindeer Run is organized by the Williams YMCA of Linville and the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Registration for the run begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the run starting at 9 a.m. at the Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk.
Story time with Santa and a Firetruck Tour takes place at the Banner Elk Fire and Rescue Station in Banner Elk. Kids visit with Santa and then are given a tour by a volunteer fireman of one of Banner Elk’s huge and exciting firetrucks. Story time and firetruck tour is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Christmas Market and Kids’ Craft Activities are organized at the Cultural Arts Center in the Historical Banner Elk School in the middle of town. Shop for Christmas gifts at the BE Artists Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bookmark making for kids will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Banner Elk Book Exchange with holiday book readings throughout the day. Christmas ornament making for kids will take place in Common Ground from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All events on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Treats at My Best Friend’s Barkery: Drop by My Best Friend’s Barkery in the middle of town to receive a treat for yourself and your pet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Christmas Melodies on Main provides music in the small park in the center of town provided by the Avery County High School Band. Drop by around noon and enjoy the musical skills of local high school students on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Christmas Cookie Decorating at the Banner Elk Café is an opportunity for kids to decorate Christmas Cookies with the assistance of the staff of the café and some of the agents at Premier Sotheby’s Realty in Banner Elk. Decorating is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Christmas Community Carol Sing brings together anyone and everyone who enjoys singing or listening to the wonderful array of Christmas Carols available to us all. The Gathering is in the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Christmas Parade on Main Street is a celebration of Christmas which moves down Main Street to the Tate-Evans Park where the celebration continues. The parade is led by a motorized Christmas Train of cars led by Santa and Mayor Brenda Lyerly. One feature of the parade this year is the Lees-McRae College Cycling Team, a nationally acclaimed group of students. Anyone wishing to be involved in the parade can gather on the campus of Lees-McRae College beginning around 5 p.m. The Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Christmas in the Park begins when the parade arrives at the Tate-Evans Park where the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Banner Elk have set up beautiful displays of Christmas lights. The Christmas Train will take riders around the park’s central walkway, which will be lit by over 700 luminaries, to view the beautiful Christmas light displays. Also, during this time, the Highland Singers from Lees-McRae College will perform on stage at the amphitheater. Santa Claus will be available on stage to visit with the children and hear their wishes for Christmas. When the Highland Singers are not singing, Christmas music will be played for the enjoyment of all in celebration of this wonderful time of the year. Hot Chocolate is provided by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. The event is expected to run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
”A Banner Elk Christmas – A Holiday Musical Variety Show” is a production of the Ensemble Stage Company at the Cultural Arts Center, beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4th. But if you miss the first two productions, the show will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the stoplight in downtown Banner Elk. For more information including current hours, please call (828) 898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com or visit us on the Web at https://bannerelk.org/.
