BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the schedule lineup for the annual Small Town Christmas Weekend, to be held in and near downtown Banner Elk on Friday to Sunday, Dec. 2 to 4. The schedule below will likely have additions and an updated schedule may be found on the Chamber’s website at https://www.bannerelk.org/small-town-christmas-weekend.html
A Small Town Christmas Weekend 2022 Schedule
All weekend — Santa’s Mailbox is accepting Letters to Santa at the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. Children may write letters at the Chamber during open business hours; see bannerelk.org for current hours.
Friday, Dec. 2
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
6:30 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting at the Corner on Main
7 p.m.: Holiday musical variety show “A Banner Elk Christmas” by Ensemble Stage Company at the Historic Banner Elk School
Saturday, Dec. 3
9 a.m.: 5K Reindeer Run organized by Williams YMCA & Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk (Registration & packet pickup begins at 8:00AM)
9 to 10:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church will be held in the King Fellowship Hall, bottom floor of the church. We ask everyone who attends this event to give a donation to support BEPC Preschool. The program is half-day, five days a week, for children aged 2-4. Please contact Preschool Director Jarrett Koski at jkoski@bannerelkpresbyterian.org for more information or visit our website, www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org, to learn more about the church, worship times and programs.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
10:30 to 11 a.m.: Story time with Santa & Fire Truck Tour at Banner Elk Fire and Rescue Station
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Christmas Market & Kids Craft Activities at the Historic Banner Elk School
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Light refreshments and snacks for people and pooches (dog treats, hot chocolate, cider and holiday cookies) at My Best Friend’s Barkery
3 to 3:45 p.m.: Community Carol Sing at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. We invite everyone to join in a small-town sing-a-long of familiar Christmas carols inside the beautiful sanctuary of our historic stone church on the hill. The 45-minute casual service will include favorites for adults and children alike, ranging from “Let it Snow” to “Joy to the World.” The grand piano and pipe organ will provide festive accompaniment. Soloists and special musicians allow the audience to take a few breaks.
6 p.m.: Christmas Parade on Main Street. There is no parade registration. Participants will need to line up on College Drive on the Lees-McRae College campus at 5 p.m.
6 p.m. — Christmas Festivities at Tate-Evans Park including luminary-lighted train rides, synchronized Christmas light show, hot chocolate and more!
Sunday, Dec. 4
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
2 p.m.: Holiday musical variety show “A Banner Elk Christmas” by Ensemble Stage Company at the Historic Banner Elk School
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the stoplight in downtown Banner Elk. For more information including current hours, please call (828) 898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com or visit us on the Web at https://bannerelk.org/.
