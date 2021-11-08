BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce announces the schedule lineup for the annual Small Town Christmas Weekend, to be held in downtown (and near downtown) Banner Elk from Dec. 3 to 5. The schedule below will likely have additions and an updated schedule may be found on the Chamber’s website at: www.bannerelk.org/small-town-christmas-weekend.html.
A Small Town Christmas Weekend 2021 Schedule
Friday, Dec. 3
All weekend — Santa’s Mailbox is accepting Letters to Santa at the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce Children may write letters at the Chamber during open business hours. See
- for current hours
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
- 6:30 p.m. — Tree Lighting at the Corner on Main Street
- 7 p.m. — Ensemble Stage: “A Banner Elk Christmas” — A Holiday Musical Variety Show
Saturday, Dec. 4
9 a.m. — 5k Reindeer Run in Tate-Evans Park with Williams YMCA and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk (register at
- Registration and packet pickup at 8 a.m.)
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
Various activities and special events at local downtown (and near downtown) businesses. Find contact info on the Chamber website at Bannerelk.org and go to Directory.
- 9 to 10:30 a.m. — Breakfast with Santa at Stonewalls Restaurant
- 10:30 a.m. — Storytime with Santa and Fire truck tour at the Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Christmas Market and Kids Craft Activities (times may vary) at Cultural Arts Center in the Historic Banner Elk School
- 3 p.m. — Christmas carols at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church
- 6 p.m. — Christmas festivities in Tate-Evans Park including: Luminary-lighted train rides, synchronized Christmas light show, Christmas movie at the Amphitheater, hot chocolate and more!
Sunday, Dec. 5
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Christmas at Apple Hill Farm
- 2 p.m. — Ensemble Stage: “A Banner Elk Christmas” — A Holiday Musical Variety Show
- All Day — Check out Banner Elk’s local shops and visit one of Avery County’s choose & cut Christmas tree farms
