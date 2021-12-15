WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $3,089,894 in funding to 30 American small businesses, including one in Banner Elk, to develop novel technologies to address pressing environmental and public health problems.
These companies are employing innovative approaches like an automated waste sorting system at the point of disposal; a system that employs technology to capture and destroy airborne bacteria and viruses; and a monitoring system that can map methane concentrations and emissions over large areas.
Three innovative North Carolina companies are receiving funding as part of the Dec. 14 announcement.
Banner Elk based GreenLifeTech Corporation will evaluate the effectiveness of an automatic food preservation system for use in the retail environment to prevent food waste.
“As emerging technologies continue to rapidly change the world, our nation’s small businesses are at the forefront of harnessing these technologies to address today’s environmental challenges,” said Wayne Cascio, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator in EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “We are excited to watch these small companies bring innovative ideas to the marketplace and help revolutionize improving our environment, public health and the economy.”
Durham-based Triangle Environmental Health Initiative will create a rapid, fully automated treatment of domestic greywater for non-potable onsite reuse. Durham based Geometric Data Analytics, Inc. will use topological simplification and machine learning for real-time prediction of off-target pesticide drift.
EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research Program runs an annual, two-phase competition for funding. The 30 small businesses below are receiving up to $100,000 of Phase I funding for six months for “proof of concept” of their proposed technology. Companies that complete Phase I can then apply to receive Phase II funding of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize their technology.
More on what small businesses earned a EPA SBIR Phase 1 award can be found at cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/689/records_per_page/ALL.
