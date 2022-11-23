BANNER ELK — As the holiday season approaches and the year starts to come to a close, the Avery County Chamber of Commerce held its annual celebration to reflect on the past year and honor its members.
The celebration was held at Best Western Mountain Lodge in Banner Elk on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Gadabouts catered the event and magician Lyndy Phillips provided the entertainment.
“Awards ceremonies, especially end of the year events like this, should be full of fun and laughter,” said Anne Winkelman, executive director of the Avery Chamber of Commerce. “I think that’s exactly what this event was. It went very well – the food was good, the entertainment was good and everyone had a great time.”
Before dinner was served, attendees were invited to partake in a cocktail hour and silent auction. After dinner and dessert, Jeff Davis, financial advisor and branch manager at Raymond James, presented the winners of the silent auction. Winkelman, as well as Robin Morgan, who handles Chamber relations, helped with the live auction afterward. Several items were up for the live auction, including a handmade knife from Avery Knifeworks and a trip to Hilton Head, S.C. Winkelman and Ellis Ayers presented ACHS senior Abigail Crosby with a scholarship, recognizing her as Student of the Year.
After the auction, the time arrived for the awards. Avery County native Scott Garland of Stonewalls was recognized as the Business Person of the Year. Garland is a supporter of the Chamber, as well as the Avery Humane Society, Williams YMCA and more. Davis described him as a “good business neighbor.”
“Scott’s money and his business and his giving is where his mouth is,” Davis said. “He was chosen as the Business Person of the Year, not only because of his excellent business acumen, but also his sense of this community.”
Garland recognized co-owner Tim Heschke in his thank-you speech, accepting the award on behalf of both of them.
“Without Tim’s support, and keeping the restaurant going while I’m out playing around and being the face of the restaurant, it would be impossible for me to do everything that I’m able to do,” Garland said. “It takes both of us to make it happen.”
Mayland Community College was awarded Nonprofit of the Year. John Boyd, president of Mayland, accepted the award on behalf of the college.
“Mayland Community College has consistently been ranked in the top 10 community colleges in the country since 2011, when Dr. Boyd showed up here to take the reins as president,” Davis said. “They set an example certainly of what it means to be a community college, which is a little more than just what you get in the classroom. They boast a top-notch faculty, where each member is held to high standards so students get the best education possible.”
Business of the Year went to Fred’s General Mercantile. Fred Pfohl was unable to accept the award himself, so Bernie Knepka and Carol Sposato accepted the award on his behalf. Fred’s General Mercantile opened in 1979 and has been serving the local community since.
“Serving others has always been the mantra that brought purpose to the lives of Fred and Margie Pfohl and the family,” Davis said. “As a result, the Mercantile quickly grew, becoming more than just a store – it became a center of the community on Beech Mountain.”
Finally, Victoria Bowman was recognized as Volunteer of the Year.
“When Victoria Bowman came to town, it was like a category 5 hurricane,” Winkelman said. “She has embraced the High Country and everything it has to offer. She has brought energy and a desire to improve the lives of everyone in Avery County.”
After moving here, Bowman immediately became involved in the PTA and joined the Avery Chamber, Winkelman said. She joined the 2022 Woolly Worm Festival Committee as well.
“It’s beautiful to see the entrepreneurial spirit that I was born from and bred from become a reality in a community that actually supports it,” Bowman said. “It’s easy to volunteer when it’s something you love, and how can you not love (Anne) and Robin and Brenda (Hoss)?”
