ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Foundation on June 8 announced that 215 rural North Carolina students were selected to receive up to a $14,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship. One recipient of the scholarship is recent Avery County High School graduate Carly Benfield.
High school seniors entering college as first year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to three years of undergraduate study.
Recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) administers the program and selects students for awards.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation President, Chief Executive Officer. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,600 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina's next generation of rural leaders.”
Benfield excelled as a student at Avery High School, receiving numerous awards and commendations, including Excellence in Teacher Cadet, Avery Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Bagby Scholarship, Fred & Geneva Barber Scholarship, Grandfather Community Scholarship, Goodwin-Meissner Scholarship, Linville Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Mary Cain Scholarship, Grandfather Mountain Highland Games Scholarship, and Linville Mart Scholarship. Benfield was an Honor Graduate from ACHS and a member of BETA Club, Science Olympiad, Key Club, Mountain Alliance, and the school band.
Benfield will be attending North Carolina State University in Raleigh in the fall.
“My sincerest congratulations to Carly for earning this award,” said NC District 85 Representative Dudley Greene. “I’m sure you will put in the hard work to help you accomplish your goals. We need students like you to help our rural communities thrive!”
“Congratulations to Carly from Avery County for receiving this award,” said NC State Senator Warren Daniel. “She has already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance. I look forward to hearing of her future success!”
