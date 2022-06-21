NEWLAND – The Avery Volunteer Opportunity Fair was held June 16 in the Heritage Park Cooperative Extension Center. With the hope of gathering community members, the event was hosted by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Gathering. More than 20 volunteer groups took part in the fair, as citizens of the High Country learned more about various nonprofit organizations in the area and what they can do to help.
“Most people up here know about the big ones, but a lot of people don’t know what’s behind (all these organizations),” said Robin Morgan, who heads Chamber Relations for the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. “I think there are a lot of people up here, even some (who come up to the area) just for the summer, who have a desire to help, but they may not know where.”
Seeking to bring the community together, including full-time residents, nonprofits and seasonal summer residents, the volunteer fair provided attendees with pamphlets, contact information and goodies in return for a chance to explain their organizations and connect with potential volunteers.
For those interested in volunteering with any organizations, contact information, action items for volunteers, and the cause for each operation are listed below.
Western Youth Network (WYN)
WYN is in need of mentors, both school-based and community-based. Mentors will need to apply, attend an interview, have positive character references, participate in mentor training and pass a background screening in order to volunteer. Mentors will meet weekly with children in need to engage in activities that will help nurture and create a positive impact on the child’s life.
Interested in volunteering? Contact Tiffany Moon at moont@westernyouthnetwork.org.
Grandfather Mountain Highland Games
GMHG is in need of volunteers for everything from cashiering, to bus shuttles, to greeters to information desk workers for the Highland Games in July!
Interested in volunteering? Contact President Steve Quillin at (828) 733-1333 or email ordrdu@yahoo.com.
Life Care Center of Banner Elk
Per their website, Life Care Center of Banner Elk is the perfect choice for individuals in need of short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or post-operative recovery. Focusing on inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation with 24-hour skilled nursing care, Life Care Center of Banner Elk's in-house team of therapists and nurses uses state-of-the-art therapy equipment to tailor care for each resident and patient. Action items for volunteers include:
- Assisting with transport (in W/C) of residents to/from activities and joining in (said) activities, i.e., BINGO, Coffee Talk, current events discussion, storytelling, music concerts and many other social gatherings, scheduled daily at our facility
- 1:1 conversation, reminiscence, reading with/to, and/or just showing interest, in the individual
- Assisting with serving of “treats," i.e., watermelon social, ice cream sundae parties, birthday party (cake/ice cream)
- Sing-a-longs that may be group oriented or with an individual (No talent is required, but will certainly be enjoyed regardless!)
“Many of our residents have few, if any, visitors and simply showing an interest in them is such a blessing for everyone,” shared Mary Blalock, Staff Development Coordinator.
Interested in volunteering? Contact Lynn_Kilpatrick@lcca.com
Mountain Alliance
Mountain Alliance is an after school program for Avery and Watauga high school students, providing adventure, tutoring and more to high school students for free, with a focus on the outdoors. The organization participates in everything from field trips to river cleanup, and provides numerous leadership opportunities for students. Action items include:
- Student mentors
- Tutors
- Field/Service trip volunteers and chaperones
Interested in volunteering? Contact Associate Director Rachel Witmer at rachel@mountainalliance.org.
Yellow Mountain Enterprises
Yellow Mountain Enterprises “serves adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities living in Avery County. We are an Adult Day Vocational Program and operate under the umbrella of Avery Association for Exceptional Citizens,” the YME website states. This nonprofit allows adults with disabilities an education, independent living skills, and opportunities for work. Community members can donate gently used clothing, furniture, appliances, etc., all of which are tax deductible.
Interested in volunteering? Contact executive director Dale Trivette at rdtrivetter@gmail.com.
Pisgah Legal Services
Pisgah Legal provides free legal services for non-criminal issues to people struggling to make ends meet in Western North Carolina. They provide assistance with unemployment benefits, applying for health insurance, managing bills and debt protection, helping file taxes and more. Action items for volunteers include:
- Helping file taxes in the free tax clinic
- Donating online at www.pisgahlegal.org/give
- Help sign individuals up for health insurance
Interested in volunteering? Contact Volunteer Coordinator Amy Boykin at amy.boykin@pisgahlegal.org.
Williams YMCA
For the Y's Middle School Swim Mentoring Program:
- Female mentors needed to mentor middle school age girls
- 12-month commitment is encouraged
- Meet once a week with a mentee
- Comfort with swimming/in water is necessary
- For details contact ericas@ymcaavery.org
ACS 2022/2023 After School Program
- Volunteers needed to work with kindergarteners through fifth graders at Avery County elementary schools
- Volunteers needed to work with 6th grade through 8th graders at Avery County middle schools
- Volunteers would work from school dismissal until 6 p.m. from Aug. 15, 2022 until June 2023
- For details contact Kayla Heaton at kaylah@ymcaavery.org
Blue Ridge Partnership for Children
Serving Yancey, Mitchell and Avery county, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children “enhances the lives of young children and supporting families to ensure a strong foundation for learning,” their pamphlet states. Action items for volunteers include:
- Volunteering at consignment sale events, putting clothes on the floor and helping shoppers with their items
- Volunteering at “Play & Learn” for set up and execution of learning activities
- Miscellaneous hands-on items. “People can call at any time, we always have something we need some extra hands for,” shared Karrie Hall.
Interested volunteers contact Ruthie Styles at cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org.
Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge, Inc.
As a Hospice, Palliative and CAP care program, this organization serves Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Watauga, Burke, Buncombe, Madison and McDowell counties. Hospice and Home care of the Blue Ridge, Inc. helps to improve quality of life for all for various amounts of time.
“Depending on how far they want to go, because hospice (requires different needs,) volunteers can sit with patients, run errands for patients, even mow yards, cut hair, provide pet therapy, or even work the thrift store we have in Mitchell County- all the money from the thrift store goes right back into wherever we’re able to help patients. Anything that someone is willing to do that somebody needs, we’re more than willing to help make that work,” shared Kris Goforth, head of Community Outreach for the organization.
Interested volunteers contact Megan Robertson, Volunteer Coordinator mrobertson@hospicemc.com.
Amorem
As a hospice and palliative care service, Amorem’s areas of service include Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford, Watauga and Wilkes counties. They provide palliative medicine, grief support, hospice care, and advance care planning. Action items for volunteers include:
- “Veterans Honoring Veterans”
- Thrift store volunteers
- Grief support
- Working directly with patients in numerous ways
- Assisting with grounds maintenance
- Office work assistance and more
Interested in volunteering? Contact bbonn@amoremsupport.org or contact Cyndi Akins, Volunteer Coordinator at cakins@amoremsupport.org and check out the organization's website at www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer.
Mayland Earth to Sky Observatory
The observatory allows community members an opportunity to experience environmental education and “the wonders of the universe while providing astronomy students with hands-on learning” as mentioned in the Earth to Sky Park Pamphlet. As a brand new park, action items for volunteers include:
- Gardening around the park
- Feeding fish
- Harvesting herbs
- Being a smiling face as a greeter
Interested in volunteering? Contact Executive Director Margaret Thiele at mearley-thiele@mayland.edu
Reaching Avery Ministry (RAM)
RAM is a food pantry and thrift store that helps numerous community members in need in various ways. Action items for volunteers include:
- Donating clothing for sale at the thrift store
- Volunteering time to work in the thrift store
- Donating food for the pantry
Interested in volunteering? Contact Janet Millsaps, Executive Director at ramemergencyfood@bellsouth.net.
Crossnore Communities for Children
Per their website, “Crossnore Communities for Children is a recognized leader in helping children who have experienced abuse or other trauma reclaim, rebuild, and reimagine the essential belief in a safe, dependable home.” They provide residential services, therapy services, and foster care and adoption services for the western part of the state, with offices in Crossnore, Winston-Salem, and Hendersonville. Action items for volunteers include:
- Volunteer groups to assist with one-day beautification projects on campus (light construction, landscaping, and organizing)
- Direct service volunteers to interact directly with kids (must be 18 years of age and complete an application process)
- Undergraduate and graduate student learning opportunities and internships
Interested in volunteering? Contact eohagan@crossnore.org or check out Crossnore Community for Children’s website at www.crossnore.org/volunteer/
Watauga Avery Mitchell Yancey Community Action, Inc. (WAMY)
WAMY is a nonprofit organization that partners with families and communities to provide tools and resources to aid in self-sufficiency. WAMY holds housing programs to improve safety and efficiency in homes, youth programs for tutoring, enrichment, and field trips, family development programs to assist families in increasing their income and reaching their educational or employment goal, and food and nutrition programs to provide fresh and healthy food for all. Action items for volunteers include:
- Packaging produce bags from the garden for clients
- Mowing and weed eating in the community garden
- Helping with basic home repairs like painting or building handicap ramps
- Providing holiday gifts for senior citizens in assisted living/hospice
- Host a drive collecting goods (blankets, socks, puzzles, etc.) to shut-ins during the holiday season
- Providing snacks or homework assistance for an after-school program
Interested in volunteering? Contact Allison Jennings, Director of Development at allison@wamycommunityaction.org or check out the WAMY website at wamycommunityaction.org.
High Country Caregivers
High Country Caregivers (HCC) are dedicated to helping kinship caregivers and relatives caring for loved ones with illnesses and debilities. Through a variety of programs HCC aids grandparents to help them improve the lives of children. Action items include:
- Participating in the Christmas present program to provide or deliver presents to children
- Assist in the “Fine Arts Business Incubator” to teach kids workshops (looking for blacksmiths, woodworkers, leatherworkers, or other artisanal experts)
Interested in volunteering? Contact Director of Community Relations, Pana Columbus at pana@highcountrycaregivers.com
Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center
Spirit Ride helps to “provide individuals with special needs the opportunity to learn, grow, and strive to become their ideal selves through equine related therapeutic and educational activities,” as their mission statement declares. Action items include:
- Helping with horse care and barn maintenance
- Volunteering with therapy teams to help walk with kids and horses
- Volunteering at their annual June Derby fundraiser
- Donating a brick for ramps at www.bricksru.com/donorsite/SpiritRide
- Interested in volunteering? Contact Executive Director Patty Adams at SpiritRideNC@gmail.com and check out their website at www.spiritridenc.org/.
Avery County 4-H
Avery County 4-H is a youth development and mentorship organization that hopes to enrich children and provide them with opportunities to learn new skills and provide new experiences.
Action items for volunteers include:
- Helping to lead a youth club
- Teaching a new skill; sharing knowledge on trade, educational or artisanal skills from basket weaving to biology to music.
- Judging projects
- And much more, interacting with children and helping to throw, plan and execute events.
Interested in volunteering? Contact 4-H Youth Development agent Bobbie Willard at bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
New Opportunity School for Women
New Opportunity School for Women provides low-income women in the Appalachian Region with a chance to improve their educational, financial, and personal circumstances. The program, through an application process, can provide up to 14 women per summer with a free three-week residential program at Lees-McRae, allowing them to explore career options, goals in education, and leadership development. Action items for volunteers include:
- Clothing donations
- Connections with local businesses for providing internships for participants
- Providing meals or snacks for the participants
- Event/activity planning
Interested in volunteering? Contact Director Jennie Harpold at harpoldj@lmc.edu.
Opposing Abuse with Service Information and Shelter (OASIS)
OASIS, Inc. is a local nonprofit agency serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Their services include operating a 24-hour crisis line for survivors, confidential, emergency shelter and housing for survivors fleeing violence, support and advocacy through medical and legal processes, and support groups, case management, crisis management and community referrals. All services are free for those in need. Action items for community members include:
- Monetary Donations (which are tax deductible)
- Item donations (listed on their website at https://oasisinc.org/get-involved/)
- Volunteers for translations, administrative support, and outreach support
Interested in volunteering? Contact Avery Services Coordinator Rubi Estrada at restrado@oasis.org.
Holston Camp and Retreat Center
Holston Camp and Retreat center provides space and accommodations for summer camps and various retreats. Their website states, “Our mission invites all people to experience a transformation of mind, body, and spirit as they engage in a community of faith, recognizing grace through our transcendent God, and seeking greater understanding of themselves, others, and the environment.”
- Interested in donating? Check out https://holstoncenter.org/donate/
- Interested in volunteering? Contact dcohn@holstoncenter.org
Feeding Avery Families
Feeding Avery Families “is a nonprofit Christian organization in Avery County NC dedicated to eliminating hunger by any means possible including monetary donations, volunteerism, or food donations. Our Food Bank serves the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain towns of Newland, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Sugar Mountain, Crossnore, Linville and Elk Park – providing enough food for 449,000 meals in 2021.” Action Items for volunteers can be found on the Feeding Avery Families website at https://feedingaveryfamilies.org/volunteer/
Interested in volunteering? Contact feedingaveryfamilies@gmail.com.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Per their website, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina “select and match mentors with children facing adversity and provide ongoing activities, training and support services to sustain successful match relationships and lasting connections. By making a donation, you help expand what’s possible for WNC’s youth. You can help change the life of a child for the better, forever.”
Interested in volunteering? Contact amy@bbbswnc.org
The Avery Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Food Lion of Banner Elk, who provided water bottles for the event, Structall, who provided a $100 Visa gift card for the raffle, and Down Home Antiques and Gifts who provided a gift basket for the raffle as well. The chamber hopes to host this every year in order to connect members of the community and allow these local organizations with the help they need.
