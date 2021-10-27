NEWLAND — On October 8, the Avery County Vikings hosted its "Pink Out" game against Mountain Heritage. Instead of just sporting cute T-shirts, pink bows and pink poms, the ACHS Varsity Cheerleaders wanted to do something special to make a difference in the lives of local families battling breast cancer.
At halftime, the announcer let fans know that the cheerleaders would be hosting a "Two-Minute Miracle" activity. A song was played and, for two minutes, all 16 varsity cheerleaders ran through the stands collecting donations. At the end of just two minutes, these young ladies were able to collect a total of almost $600.
Irene Sawyer, founder and director of High Country Breast Cancer Foundation, visited Avery County High School to meet the varsity cheer team and personally collect the funds. She even brought each girl a foundation T-shirt and sunglasses as a token of appreciation.
"I am just so incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to work with such an exceptional group of young ladies," AHS cheerleading coach Katherine Jones stated. "They are talented, hardworking and good hearted. I am touched by their willingness and excitement to serve our community."
