AVERY COUNTY — A Christmas weekend of winter weather brought snow, ice, subzero temperatures with even lower wind chills and a lot of problems for residents in Avery County and the surrounding areas.
Those pining for a white Christmas may have regretted their wishes, as the weather event brought unusually cold conditions, power outages and water problems.
Temperatures on top of Grandfather Mountain and Sugar Mountain reached -18 degrees, while wind chills in Newland reached at least -35 degrees and down to -46 degrees on Grandfather Mountain, according to the National Weather Service. The Greenville-Spartanburg National Weather Service office reported that Christmas Eve morning this year was the coldest since 1983.
Avery County Emergency Management was prepared to open warning stations if necessary, and then transition to sleeping stations if those proved necessary as well. Director of Emergency Services Paul Buchanan approached the county a few days before the cold weather moved in to ask for kerosene and electric heaters to provide to individuals and families with heat in the event that there wasn’t a great enough need to open a warming station.
“One of the challenges we faced this week was several different families coming out that didn’t have heat, and one actually did not have any power whatsoever,” Buchanan said. “So I talked with the county and we actually bought several kerosene heaters and/or power heaters, just electric ones.”
In the meantime, Avery residents were asked via Hyper Reach notification system to cut back on their power usage to lighten the load on the power grid.
Mountain Electric Cooperative also asked people to drop their nonessential loads, such as running dishwashers or washing clothes. The Tennessee Valley Authority encouraged everyone to reduce their power usage as safely as possible to stabilize the power grid. TVA, of which Mountain Electric is a member cooperative, started rolling blackouts across the area to temporarily reduce power supply to certain areas and ensure that the system didn’t get overwhelmed. Eventually, all local power companies were required to reduce their power load by 10% across the system. Over the weekend, 250 MEC customers in Tennessee and 100 in North Carolina were without power, according to MEC.
“Our region and the majority of the nation is experiencing what the National Weather Service has called a ‘once in a generation storm,’” said TVA Chief Operating Officer Don Moul in a video message. “This is a challenging situation, but one that we are actively managing thanks to our partners and the dedication of our TVA employees.”
TVA broke some records over the weekend, including the highest 24-hour electricity demand supplied on Friday, Dec. 23. Additionally, at 7 p.m. on Friday, TVA saw its highest winter peak power demand, and at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, TVA saw its highest weekend peak power demand in the company’s history.
Once the extreme cold passed on Saturday and Sunday, residents found themselves dealing with frozen or busted water pipes and HVAC systems in need of repair. Sugar Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain Resort and Grandfather Mountain all closed over the weekend due to the extreme temperatures, and many businesses, such as Elk River Depot, were still closed as of Tuesday, Dec. 27, due to lack of water.
With the extreme weather having moved out, forecasts predict the area should see a warming trend as the new year approaches, as highs are expected to reach the upper 40s to mid 50s in time for New Year’s weekend.
