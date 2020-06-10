Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and Wilkes Community College have announced its academic honorees for the Spring 2020 semester.
At Wilkes Community College, Banner Elk’s David Ross Lukan was named to the Dean’s List this past semester. At CCC&TI, with campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Spring 2020 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part-time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
Justin Matthew Gragg of Newland was named to the CCC&TI President’s List from Avery County, while Francisco Francisco Javier Alcaraz of Banner Elk, Kaleigh Grace Cooke of Newland, Rosemary A Ellis of Banner Elk, Colin Trent Fields of Sugar Mountain, Crystal King of Elk Park and Alyssa Bay Smart of Banner Elk were named to the Dean’s List.
CCC&TI Honors List students for the 2020 Spring semester include Amy Elizabeth Lang of Banner Elk, Catherine Ann Moore of Banner Elk, Cassidy Ann Presnell of Banner Elk, Yonatan Sanchez Hilario of Banner Elk, and Haley E. Wingler of Banner Elk.
