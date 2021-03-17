NEWLAND — Science Olympiad had a virtual competition this year occurring over two Saturdays via Zoom, Google forms, Nearpod and other virtual platforms.
Despite all of the difficulties of learning, competing and meeting with partners virtually, Avery High School still desired to have a team and compete this year. The Western Regional Tournament consisted of schools from Winston-Salem to the far western portion of the state. In a normal competition year, there would have been four regionals consisting of 35 to 40 teams. This year, however, there were only 12 teams competing.
Students displayed an inspiring level of tenacity, perseverance, commitment and dedication to even want to compete in any extra academic endeavors, as they met after school via Zoom and have worked in breakout rooms with partners since last fall.
While days were already long enough in front of a computer, they pushed onward,” ACHS teacher April Cheuvront said. “Not only did they compete, they competed extremely well and received recognition and awards, continuing the tradition of science excellence among Avery County students. I am so very proud of these Avery High School students.”
ACHS students earned the following awards for their projects:
- John Christopher and Bob Greer: third place for “Anatomy and Physiology”
- Brook Cheuvront and Mia Mattern: fourth place- for “Astronomy”
- Aaron Ayers and Zack Greer: third place for “Codebusters”
- Ben Jordan: fifth place for “Digital Structures”
- Mikayla Reep and Meadow Cheuvront: sixth place for “Fermi Questions”
- Bob Greer and Meadow Cheuvront: fifth place for “Forensics”
- Mikayla Reep: third place for “Fossils”
- Keigan Coleman and Ben Jordan: third place for “Machines”
- Abby Johnson: fifth place for “Ornithology”
- Mary Johnson and Emma Kitchin: fifth place for “Picture This”
- Brook Cheuvront and Emma Kitchin: third place for “Water Quality”
- Brook Cheuvront and Emma Kitchin: third place for “Write It Do It”
Other competing members for the team were Lily Markland and Abby Miller.
