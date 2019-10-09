FAYETTEVILLE — Students from Avery County High School recently participated in the 2019 SkillsUSA North Carolina State Leadership Workshop at Camp Dixie, in Fayetteville, NC, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.
SkillsUSA student members attending from Avery County High School were Austin Duncan and Dakota Hudson, both of which earned the prestigious “State Leadership Award.” SkillsUSA Avery chapter is under the guidance of advisors Mark Parlier, Helena Kitchin, Susan Hawkins, Tina Hughes, Summer Watson and Nick Daniels.
The SkillsUSA State Leadership Workshop develop personal leadership techniques, develop new teamwork strategies, learn chapter management techniques, receive public speaking training, gain a greater understanding of SkillsUSA and much more. The State Leadership Workshop motivates and energizes SkillsUSA members to become leaders at their local chapters and in their communities. Student participants were engaged in activities during this workshop that prompted them to work outside of their “comfort zone” to learn and grow within themselves and with others whom they had not previously known.
SkillsUSA (formerly known as Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) is a national, nonprofit, career and technical student organization with more than 300,000 members nationwide. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure that America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA provides opportunities for career and technical education students that help them develop leadership in the world of work through the development of workplace, personal and technical skills.
SkillsUSA Avery currently has nearly 70 members from both Avery High School and Avery Middle School, involved in this outstanding program of work in the areas of Culinary Arts, Woodworking, Photography, Drafting, Business and Health Occupations. For more information or to donate to the cause, email Mark Parlier at markparlier@averyschools.net or Nick Daniels at nickdaniels@averyschools.net.
Click to SkillsUSAnc.org and SkillsUSA.org for more information.
