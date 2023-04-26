AVERY COUNTY — This year’s Avery State of the Child conference took place on Saturday, April 1, aiming to educate those interested on how to be trauma-informed and how to build resilience among children.
The idea for this year’s conference has its roots in the same work that the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative is doing, said Tiffany Moon, Avery County Community Health Coordinator at Western Youth Network. WCCI is a nonprofit that aims to make Watauga “a relationship-driven, compassionate and resilient community that is knowledgeable, inspired and empowered to prevent harm, promote well-being and heal from adversity,” according to the organization’s website. The organization works to promote resilience in the community and prevent, recognize and treat trauma through education, advocacy and policy change. It was formed officially in 2017 by a group of youth-serving organizations that was trying to find ways to better serve Watauga’s children and community as a whole.
This year’s conference theme in Avery was “Reading and Resilience,” and was sponsored by the Avery Rotary Club, Crossnore Communities for Children and the Avery Youth Coalition. In part, the presentations focused on how to use literature to build resilience and how to establish a good foundation for brain development, or “building blocks for the brain,” Moon said. Moon, a native of Avery County who has lived here almost her entire life, said that she didn’t truly realize that trauma happens in the area until she began crisis work.
“People may not have a great understanding of what trauma means,” she said. “They may think that it’s what the folks in Ukraine are experiencing. They don’t associate it with themselves, of not having enough food or having really unhealthy relationships.”
The conference aimed to equip people with the skills and resources they need to mitigate trauma and build a more resilient community, Moon said. It’s a ripple effect, and allowing individuals who work with children to learn these skills and concepts will benefit the entire community, she said.
“If we’re not doing something to mitigate the trauma, then 15 to 20 years from whenever that was experienced, you’re going to have an employee that’s possibly struggling with substance misuse, experiencing mental health challenges, dealing with health conditions that possibly could have been prevented earlier on,” she said. “They may not be able to make it through high school, because if you’ve experienced trauma, it can be a struggle just to be able to pay attention and do the things that are necessary to be able to be a successful student. It’s a domino effect, really.”
There is a push to reframe the question of “What’s wrong with you?” when dealing with children to “What happened to you?” Moon said. Everyone interacting with kids has the chance to be a significant protective factor in that child’s life, and having a mentor can help mitigate trauma and build resilience, she said.
The conference included a presentation and panel on multilingual students, an interactive workshop about what it’s like to be involved with foster care and a presentation on how to increase protective factors for children and teens. Moon said that she hopes people within the community will seek ways to learn more about these topics.
“I think it’s important for the community to be on the lookout for opportunities to engage, participate and learn more about being trauma informed and building resilience,” Moon said.
Anyone who wants to learn more or who wants to become involved with this type of work should reach out to Moon through the Avery Youth Coalition at moont@westernyouthnetwork.org.
