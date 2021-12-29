Special Olympics athletes of Avery County completed a 10-week health and fitness regimen in this Fall 2021 version of Partner Up Power Up that included exercise, stretching, and good eating habits. Upon completion of this program, the athletes were awarded their new T-shirts. For most of these participants, this is their third fitness effort.
Special thanks go to local Special Olympics benefactors High Country Charitable Foundation, Classic Stone Works and Bill Mann for their financial support.
